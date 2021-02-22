The Cleveland Professional 20/30 Club selected its 15th annual Movers and Shakers Award recipients, who will be celebrated in a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. March 25.
The 25 young professionals under the age of 35 were selected for their prowess in their professional work, civic engagement and philanthropic efforts in for-profit, nonprofit, government or military positions, according to a news release. Recipients must residen in Northeast Ohio.
Among the honorees is Joshua Berggrun, an attorney with McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland and a Cleveland Jewish News 2019 12 Under 36 recipient.
Other award winners include Justin Bibb, chief strategy officer at Urbanova and Cleveland mayoral candidate; Eileen Lane Beudert, executive director of A Special Wish Foundation, Cleveland Chapter; Aly Brine, career alignment coach at The Corporate Hippie Hustle; Rebecca Donatelli, a Realtor with McDowell Homes Real Estate Services; Alysha Ellis, CEO and founder of Mas LaRae; Kathryn Eurich, assistant director of development programs at Cleveland Clinic; Michael Tony Gaston, Jr., IT project manager of Eaton Corp.; Kevin Harris, internal medicine chief medical resident at Cleveland Clinic;
Su He, attorney at law at He & Associates, LLC; Kirk Lang, executive director of Cleveland Rowing Foundation; Lauren Larkin, a medical student at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Julie Lazanich, litigation paralegal at BakerHostetler and a Realtor with RE/MAX Traditions; Paul Lederer, account representative at GIE Media; Christina Lograsso, event marketing manager at Mesiter Media Worldwide and founder/CEO of Lograsso Marketing Co.; Sam Myers, director of analytics at Area Wide Protective;
Melaak Rashid, consultant and development director at United Funding Consulting and Smart Development Inc.; Alexander Schauer, associate vice president at Schauer Group, Inc.; Katie Schrader, Pathway Program Director at Tech Elevator; Stacey Schroeder, president and founder of EVelop LLC; Scott Skinner, a developer with The NRP Group; Anne Skoch, founder and CEO of Anne Cate; Grace Tsai, a postdoctoral fellow at Cleveland Clinic; Anna Tzinis, executive director of National Kidney Foundation; and Karlynn Wells, a news reporter at Spectrum News 1 Ohio.
Ron Brewer, director of player engagement for the Cleveland Browns who was commemorated for leading an initiative to get all Browns’ players to register to vote in October 2020, will serve as the ceremony’s featured speaker.
To register for the ceremony, visit cleveland2030.org.
Founded in 2001, the Cleveland Professional 20/30 Club is Northeast Ohio’s largest and longest running young professional association. The club, which consists of over 4,000 social members and 200 professional members, provides young professionals with connection and networking opportunities through over 100 events every year.