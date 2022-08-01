Alex Berko of Solon was named a recipient of the 2022 ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award, according to a news release. The foundation highlights concert music composers under 30 years old whose works are selected by a juried national competition.
Berko, whose music involves themes surrounding our personal environments and relationships, was praised on his sense of lyricism and emotional sensitivity, according to the release.
He is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and Rice University in Houston. He received other awards through his life, including the 2021 ASCAP Foundation Morton Gould Young Composer Award and an EMMY for his work with composer Daniel Bayot for the LeBron James Family Foundation.
Berko is the son of Eric and Lisa Berk.