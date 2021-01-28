Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel will undergo a major renovation and a 3,800-square-foot expansion representing a $3 million investment into its Cleveland Heights funeral home.
Bart N. Bookatz, managing funeral director, told the Cleveland Jewish News as the expansion was first contemplated, he and his colleagues considered relocating, but decided to remain at 1985 S. Taylor Road.
“It’s going to be a building hopefully that’s going to last a generation after I’m gone from there,” said Bookatz, whose tenure at the funeral home began in 1977 during the merger with Cleveland Temple Memorial, where he began working in 1969.
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz is located within the heart of the Jewish community near synagogues, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Cleveland Heights campus, kosher restaurants, grocery stores and a Jewish bookstore.
Built in 1957, the original funeral chapel has been updated over the years and has grown with acquisitions. In 1995, it was purchased by publicly-held Service Corporation International, which owns the funeral home that handles about 600 funerals a year, Bookatz said.
Michael N. Ungar, chair of the Cleveland Heights City Council planning and economic development committee, said the investment by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz is good news for the South Taylor Road neighborhood and for Cleveland Heights.
“I’m thrilled about the expansion plans,” Ungar told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 27. “Any time you have a well established, highly reputable business operator who is willing to invest even more capital into the infrastructure of the business and expand a presence on Taylor Road ... it’s a wonderful thing.”
The expansion and renovation will touch nearly every facet of the building, Bookatz said, from the foyer to the morgue, with several amenities added, most notably a mikvah, or ritual bath, that will be used solely for the performance of taharah, the ritual bathing of the deceased. A mechanical lift will be installed to allow for transfer. Typically, that function is handled through the use of buckets of water.
“The way it should be done is there should be an immersion in the actual mikvah or tub with specific requirements,” Bookatz said. “We’ll be able to collect rainwater that is required to siphon down into the mikvah.”
Bookatz said the funeral home has worked in consultation with Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld at Telshe Yeshiva in Wickliffe regarding the specifications of the mikvah and the Chevra Kadisha of Greater Cleveland, also known as the Jewish Sacred Society.
“I’m going to say a majority of Jewish funeral homes do not have a mikvah, per se,” Bookatz said. “We just felt that we are a Jewish funeral home, always have been a Jewish funeral home. We do see more people asking for this ritual, not just the Orthodox community, Conservative and some Reform are asking for it. … It will be done in a truer ritual way than it’s been.”
In addition, the funeral home will have a room set aside for the ritual task of shomer, or watching the body overnight. Next to that room will be a kosher kitchen, Bookatz said, for the use of the shomer.
In addition, there will be a non-kosher kitchen on site for other employees.
“Never the twain shall meet,” Bookatz said.
The expansion will also allow for a separate room for identification of human remains, meaning that families will not have to enter the morgue to undergo that task. A walk-in refrigeration unit will also be added to the morgue, since Jewish tradition is not to embalm except when required by a particular cemetery or law, such as when a body is flown to locations other than Israel for burial.
An elevator will be added from the first floor to the ground floor in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
The funeral home, which is currently 17,000 square feet, will remain open during construction, which is expected to finish by the end of the year, Bookatz said.
“It’s going to be a balancing act,” he said.
Hiti, DiFrancesco & Siebold Inc. of Cleveland is the architect. Drake Construction Co. of Cleveland is the general contractor.
The funeral home, which has 20 full-time employees and six part-time employees, will add a receptionist, whose desk will be near the front of the building. The rest of the secretaries will have an office suite out of public view, Bookatz said.
In addition, there will be an enlarged room dedicated to yartzeit mailings.
“This is a great, great community,” said Bookatz. “We are very fortunate, us people in Cleveland, to have the community we do, the support we get in every sector.”