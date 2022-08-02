Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”
It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1.
The latest graffiti was noticed the morning of July 29 and thought to have been done overnight on July 28, he said.
“The police told us it was all gang-related,” said Kumin, adding that tagging has been seen on South Taylor and Lee roads. “Nothing we saw looked antisemitic.”
While the graffiti, which he said he couldn’t read, was immediately removed, he said repainting of the funeral home’s back door and garage door will need to be done, estimated at more than $1,000.
Mike Thomas, director of communications and public engagement for the city of Cleveland Heights, told the CJN Aug. 1 that police determined that one of the words was a slur toward Asian people and a second legible word was “Doomsday.”
Kumin said, “There was no symbolism or anything there I would say antisemitic. … It’s the kind of stuff you see on mailboxes or stuff all the time, and now they’re hitting the buildings.”
In addition to the back door and the garage door, shipping containers used in construction and a blue tarp covering them were also tagged, he said.
“This is a problem that really hasn’t expressed itself for a long time,” Kumin said. “It makes me wonder if there’s an increase in the gang activity in the city and surrounding area. It may be that, or it might be just coincidence that the weather turned nice and they wanted to go out and celebrate at night.”