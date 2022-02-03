U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, a luxury car dealer and blockchain executive, announced Feb. 3 that he is suspending his campaign.
“I asked for a private meeting with President (Donald) Trump this afternoon to discuss the state of the Ohio Senate race,” Moreno wrote in a Feb. 3 statement to media. “I am a businessman, not a politician. Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen. After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.
“This race was never about fulfilling a personal ambition, but rather about serving the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed. Joe Biden is the result of socialist policies infiltrating our institutions and the Senate is the stopgap to prevent Washington, DC from spiraling out of control. We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like Tim Ryan from representing Ohio.
“Therefore, today I am ending my U.S. Senate campaign and will return to the private sector. I will focus my efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement.”
He wrote that he and his wife, Bridget, “are deeply humbled and honored to have received the support of so many Ohioans including the endorsement from Clermont County.”
Moreno said the decision may surprise some, “but it is what I feel gives us the best chance of success. The stakes are took high. To whomever wins the Senate race, I hope and pray they take the actions needed to stop illegal immigration, bring our manufacturing base back to America, and shrink the size and scale of the Federal Government. It’s not too much for Americans to expect their government work for them.””
Moreno’s departure leaves Republicans Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance and Democrats Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley left in the race.
The election will be held May 3.
This is a developing story.