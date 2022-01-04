He becomes the mayor and public safety director of a city with about 14,000 residents and that employs more than 200 people and with appropriations of about $70 million in 2022.
“Our office will not be about any one person,” he said, adding that he will work collaboratively.
Isaacson and Synenberg were unanimously elected by the council as its president and vice president, respectively. In addition to Mintz, Isaacson and Synenberg, Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Mike Burkons and June Taylor are in the middle of staggered terms.
Berns said he has already reached out to mayors of neighboring communities. A second-generation Beachwood resident, he said he learned compassion, composure and effective campaigning from his father’s campaigns for Beachwood City Council.
He spoke of his service as a Beachwood volunteer firefighter for 12 years.
He also compared his approach to the office of mayor to his incremental approach to distance running, rather than a sprint.
He thanked his parents, wife, Lisa, and his children, as well as those who elected him.
“We’re all in this together, and I’m eager to get started,” he said. “I welcome what the next four years will bring.”
Prior to his swearing in, Judge Francine B. Goldberg, who administered his oath of office, praised Berns.
“His juice was always public service,” she said of Berns, calling holding the office of mayor his “dream job.” “Passion, strength, dogged determination, those are words you live by.”
She said his work ethic as president of Berns Custom Homes Inc. in Beachwood has been never to cut corners.
She listed Berns’ priorities as enhancing public safety, working with Beachwood City Schools and making Beachwood “the economic engine of the east side.”
Isaacson was administered the oath of office by his wife, Cheryl Isaacson. He welcomed Mintz to the council and welcomed those in attendance, including “the elected official who has probably traveled the furthest to be with us tonight, the president of the University of Maryland’s Elkton Hall dorm council: my daughter, Emily Isaacson. Madame president, please wave so everybody can recognize you.”
He thanked council for selecting him as its leader, and department heads and city staff “because really you are the ones who make us look good, and that’s important.
“Now it’s time for us to move forward,” Isaacson said. “We have a new mayor who will be setting new goals for our city. We as a council will also develop our own goals and priorities. It will then be incumbent on all of us as city leaders to pull it together into a cohesive and well-thought-out plan that keeps our city strong and vibrant. I’m confident that we can build the consensus that will make this happen.”
Judge Joan Synenberg, stepmother of Eric Synenberg, administered the oath of office to him. He spoke about what he called the 2 C’s, “Crime and COVID remain a challenge and need to be a focus of ours going forward.”
Synenberg thanked his parents, his wife, Jamie, and his children, his siblings, his extended family and residents.
“I will continue to work hard to earn your trust,” Synenberg said, adding that he hopes residents will remain active and engaged. “We need each other now more than ever and we need to be focused on building a sense of community together.”