Publisher's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard.
Even enduring traditions sometimes get an update, and Clevelanders have just seen a makeover given to the label of the emblematic hometown Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard label and the Bertman Great Lakes Beer Mustard label.
As the Cleveland Guardians started the 2022 season at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland with their new team name, Bertman has given its archetypal mustard a fresh look as well, which debuted at the end of April. CEO Michael Mintz described the updates, which coincide with the modernizations at the team level, that affect the look of the product, but not the beloved mustard itself.
“This mustard has been around for all of our childhoods,” he said. “Any kid who went to a Cleveland Indians game and had a hot dog, this is the same mustard that was served then. It’s part of people’s memories, and they love it. This mustard is part of the Cleveland history and tradition from way back.”
And the mustard is a family tradition with Jewish roots. Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard was invented by Joseph “Joe” Bertman, who was born in Lublin, Poland in 1902. He founded a wholesale grocery business in the 1920s in Cleveland. This Jewish immigrant was a hard-working businessman who handled every aspect of his food services businesses and was well-known for handling everything from sales to loading trucks to buying produce.
If one of his customers expressed an interest in a food item, Bertman was legendary for going into his garage to “concoct” something to please them. So it was no surprise that, dissatisfied with the yellow mustard being served at ballgames, he created the mustard in 1925 for League Park, then the home of the Cleveland Indians, in the garage of his home in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood. The mustard has been the official mustard of the baseball team since that time, and it has been the taste of a memory for generations of Cleveland sports fans, and of Clevelanders in general. Bertman died in 1988.
The family tradition was passed to a new Jewish family in 2015 when Cleveland family led by Mintz acquired the iconic brand.
“We were introduced to the Bertman family in 2014, and we hit it off. … it was clear that we shared a passion and that ours was the right family to take the reins of this quintessential brand.” Mintz said. “We had a small company that had developed an award-winning mustard ourselves, and we understood how good Bertman’s is. We were deeply passionate about our memories about it as Clevelanders and about dedication to making the product grow nationally.”
Mintz and his brothers are also of Eastern European Jewish immigrant descent. Like the Bertmans, their family immigrated to Cleveland around the late 1800s. The Mintz family is lifelong members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Joe Bertman considered himself a man of honor and gave of his time and money to many causes, including Temple Beth-El, where he served as president for decades. He is honored on the wall of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, which recognizes Cleveland’s Jewish history, community and culture, and the Mintz family honors that enduring legacy by spreading his mustard “beyond the bun,” Mintz said.
“This mustard is more than something that just goes on a hot dog,” he said. “We are sold in every retail store in Ohio, proudly served in many food service facilities and restaurants, and our mustard is a key ingredient in other sauces like Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ sauce, so we know how good it is, as well as our beer mustard and horseradish sauce. The next step is to take it national and share it with everyone!”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance writer.