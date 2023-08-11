Over the next several years, Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood will undergo a beautification project to remove the frames that outline most of the grave plots.
Several synagogues – Park Synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Oheb Zedek-Taylor Road Synagogue and Zemach Zedek Congregation – own sections of the 113-year-old cemetery and will be responsible for undertaking and funding the project in their own sections.
“In the Jewish faith, we have an obligation to respect the deceased and remember them and memorialize,” Jim Becker, president of the Bet Olam Cemetery board, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. “And so, the cemetery is an important place because (when) you say rest in peace, we want you to rest in the nicest surroundings we can provide.”
Spanning 26.7 acres, the age and size of the cemetery poses challenges for maintaining the 12,000 graves with frames. Some plots receive more sunlight, allowing sedum plants to grow, while others lay barren. The frames also make regular lawn maintenance difficult.
Especially in older sections of the cemetery, the frames are tightly packed in the rows with some falling into disrepair. Cracked and uneven frames create mobility and safety concerns in such sections.
“No matter how we try, given the size of this place ... there is absolutely no way to weed it all and plant it all,” Becker said. “And so, it just falls into disrepair. And the frames themselves have no religious meaning, but they put them in, again (out of) respect, to outline roughly where the body is laid.”
While there is no religious significance to the frames, the cemetery did have discussion with the synagogues that own sections about how to go about the removal of the frames.
Becker explained there are two ways: simply lifting and removing all the frames or burying the frames deeper into the ground. The latter option, in addition to being less expensive, “appeases most people because the frames are not removed, just out of sight and buried in the ground.”
The project is already underway, with frames being buried upon request. Plans call for the entire cemetery completed in five or more years. In the end, it will bring a more uniform look and provide a safe, park-like atmosphere for those coming to pay respect to loved ones.
Some rows have already had frames removed, showcasing what the cemetery could look like after the completion of the project.
“Our job really is to make sure these people are respected, that their families come to a safe, attractive, clean environment that they’re proud to be a part of,” he said.
While the cemetery plans to eventually have all the frames removed, it hopes to get out the word about the project so that any families with objections can be heard.
“We need to make people, to the best of our ability, aware,” Becker said. “But, you walk the sections, the folks who died in 1923 do not have active descendants coming here. So, we’re (removing frames) for everybody. If they have an issue, they have a right to voice their concerns.”