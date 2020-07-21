Jews observe the holiday of Tisha b’Av on July 30 this year to remember many tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people throughout history, and to reflect upon the suffering that occurs in the world.
Beth El Congregation in Akron is planning to enhance the meaning of this day with a virtual observance and workshop to create individual mosaic, “Hands of Hope.” Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein asked Beth El member and award-winning mosaic artist Bonnie Cohen, to create a project with the theme of “hope” for this holiday observance, according to a news release.
“These extraordinary times challenge us to confront today’s racial injustice with great empathy and hope for a better future. While we are piecing together these tiles to create a symbol of hope, we will try to talk about our differences and embrace all that we have in common,” Cohen stated in the release.
Cohen has been creating mosaic art for more than 25 years and said mosaic art is a metaphor for life.
“Every piece of tile, no matter how small, has a place in the big picture and every piece can be enhanced and made more beautiful by the pieces around it,” Cohen said she often tells people.
She created the pattern for black and white mosaic hands with many colors, shapes, and sizes of tiles to represent our diverse backgrounds and histories. Hands have been a symbol of blessing, creativity, redemption, divine protection, and unity in the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim traditions. Hands are used to make oaths and form alliances. As children, we learn to raise our hands to ask for permission to speak. We also raise our hands to vote, to protest, and to surrender, Cohen stated.
With the help of the volunteers from Beth El, Cohen is creating mosaic art kits that will be delivered to participants’ doorsteps before the virtual holiday observance.
A photo montage of all the completed mosaics will be printed on note cards. The proceeds from the sale of the kits and cards will all be donated to the local chapter of the NAACP.