Betty Rosskamm, a member of the founding family of JoAnn Stores and community philanthropist, died May 15. She was 95.
Born in Furth, Germany, on April 20, 1928, Betty moved to America at age 10 with her parents, Berthold and Hilda Reich, to escape Nazi persecution. Graduating from Shaw High School in East Cleveland and spending one year at Ohio University in Athens, she married Martin Rosskamm in 1948 and went to work in her family’s business, the Cleveland Fabric Shop, which grew to become JoAnn Stores under her leadership, alongside her business partner, Alma Zimmerman, and her husband. Together, the small, family-owned shop grew to hundreds of stores and became a public company under their leadership. Rosskamm contributed to the business until her retirement at age 78 in 2006.
Throughout her career, Rosskamm was a supporter of many community organizations – starting with her involvement at Gates of Hope synagogue, which became Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, now in Beachwood. Her parents were one of the founding families.
After retirement, her involvement grew and soon included being a toy buyer for the Children’s Museum in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood; coordinator of third-party vendor concessions at University Hospitals’ main campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, raising more than $80,000 a year; providing alternative service assignments at Court Community Service; and helping customers at Thriftique, NCJW/Cleveland’s nonprofit thrift store.
Rosskamm also served on several community boards, including at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Menorah Park.
A passionate supporter of health care, education and community service agencies, Rosskamm was also presented with an honorary degree of humane letters from Cuyahoga Community College in 2015. By 2018, the college also dedicated the Betty Rosskamm Lobby in its Health Careers and Technology building. The lobby dedication was in recognition of her long-term support of nursing students through the Betty Rosskamm Scholarship Fund, which was established in 2012.
Rosskamm is survived by her son, Alan (Barbara), and daughter, Jackie (Dr. Fred) Rothstein; grandchildren, Michele, Dan (Erica), Michael (Sarah), Dr. Brian (Tal), Andrew (Mandi) and Zach (Shunori Ramanathan); as well as seven great-grandchildren – Knox, Taye, Max and Eli Rosskamm, and Samuel, Sadie and Asher Rothstein.
Funeral services were held May 17 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, with burial at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights. The family will continue to receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. May 19 at Barbara and Alan Rosskamm’s home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hunger Network, jHUB Cleveland (supporting interfaith families) or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
This is a developing story.