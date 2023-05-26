While noted for her philanthropy and growing the success of JoAnn Stores, to her family, Betty Rosskamm was a role model in many ways. She died May 15 at age 95.
When Betty Rosskamm was 15, her parents and the Rohrbach family opened the original Cleveland Fabric Shop in 1943. The business was passed down to the founders’ daughters, Alma Zimmerman and Betty Rosskamm, who along with her husband Martin Rosskamm built the business over the next 60 years.
When the business expanded outside of Ohio, the name “JoAnn Fabrics” was created by combining the name of the Zimmerman’s oldest daughter, Joan, and Betty Rosskamm’s daughter Jackie’s middle name, Ann. She retired in 2006 at the age of 78, and now JoAnn Stores is a public company with over 800 stores nationwide.
“Within the family, but even without, mom was a woman before her time who really served as a fantastic role model on a fully engaged life with successful business pursuits, community pursuits, and first and foremost, family,” her son, Alan Rosskamm, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 22. “She was way ahead of her time in terms of trying to balance and manage a family and a career.”
Betty Rosskamm was born April 20, 1928, in Furth, Germany to Berthold and Hilda Reich as Elsbeth Reich, but after fleeing their homes to escape Nazi persecution and coming to America at age 10, her parents legally changed her name to Betty.
While she was young when she left Germany, she would tell her children stories about attending the Jewish school as she was no longer allowed to attend public school, and being chased by the Gentile kids on her walks home. As a child, she thought it was a game, but after fleeing, Betty Rosskamm and her mother lived with deep paranoia and insisted on family members always having valid passports.
“My parents lived the American dream,” Alan Rosskamm said. “They built a very successful business from nothing – my dad used to say ‘Only in America’ – on the one hand. And on the other hand, they said that things could change any time and you need to be prepared.”
Upon making it to the United States, Betty Rosskamm and her family first settled in Terre Haute, Ind. where they had distant relatives who vouched for them to come to America. After two or three years, they moved to Cleveland where they founded Gates of Hope Synagogue, now Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, along with other German Jewish immigrants, including her husband’s parents.
“She was very, very involved with the Sisterhood and very involved philanthropically with helping to meet their financial needs over the years and some of their relocations to bigger facilities as they grew over time,” he said.
Following her retirement, Betty Rosskamm continued to be involved throughout the community as a toy buyer for the Children’s Museum and coordinator of third-party vendor concessions at University Hospitals’ main campus, both in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood; provided alternative service assignments at Court Community Service; and waited on customers at Thriftique, NCJW/Cleveland’s nonprofit thrift store.
She served on many non-profit boards, including as a life trustee at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and on the Menorah Park board.
With a family tradition of philanthropy, the Rosskamm’s gave a founding gift to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Betty supported University Hospitals, Breakthrough Schools, Cuyahoga Community College and Menorah Park. To foster this tradition to the next generation, Betty Rosskamm would give funds to her grandchildren to allocate to charities of their choice every Thanksgiving – a tradition that has already begun to be passed to the great-grandchildren.
Through her support of Tri-C, she established the Betty Rosskamm Scholarship Fund in 2012 and was awarded in 2018 when the college dedicated the Betty Rosskamm Lobby in its Health Careers and Technology building.
“She received an honorary degree from Cuyahoga Community College (in 2015) because she had been a very generous benefactor to their nursing program,” Alan Rosskamm said. “And she gave a speech at commencement at age 87 or 88 in front of all the students and families. So, she was pretty special.”
Betty Rosskamm is survived by her son, Alan (Barbara), and daughter, Jackie (Dr. Fred) Rothstein; grandchildren, Michele, Dan (Erica), Michael (Sarah), Dr. Brian (Tal), Andrew (Mandi) and Zach (Shunori Ramanathan); as well as seven great-grandchildren - Knox, Taye, Max and Eli Rosskamm, and Samuel, Sadie and Asher Rothstein.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hunger Network, jHUB Cleveland (supporting interfaith families) or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.