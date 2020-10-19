AIA Ohio awarded Jack Alan Bialosky, Jr., the AIA Ohio Gold Medal, the highest honor the organization can bestow on a member in a virtual ceremony Sept. 24.
The AIA Ohio board of directors confers the award, which recognizes a member for exemplary contributions and significant accomplishments. The jury wrote Bialosky’s career “has skillfully woven all three aspects of design, leadership and service throughout his firm’s work and personal contributions to the profession and beyond.”
Bialosky’s submission cited him as an accomplished architect, planner and firm leader who prioritizes design integrity and human experience.
After graduating from Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and working and teaching in Boston, Bialosky returned to Cleveland in 1986 to begin stewardship of Bialosky Cleveland, where he is senior principal. He was named a fellow within the American Institute of Architects in 2016.
He lives in Moreland Hills and is a past president of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
Bialosky’s submission and the recorded ceremony can be watched at aiaohio.org/honor-awards.