Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights and Cleveland Bagel Company in Cleveland were named on the Best Bagels in America list by Food & Wine Magazine.
In a list of nearly 50 of the “greatest bagel shops from coast to coast,” penned by David Landsel and posted March 5, both bakeries were the only Cleveland-area bagel shops recognized. Another Ohio shop made the list, The Lox Bagel Shop in Columbus.
Rachel Gross, who owns Bialy’s Bagels with her twin sister, Sarah, said the recognition caught them by surprise.
“We had no idea the story was coming out,” said Gross, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I think I saw it first because Food & Wine tagged us on Instagram or mentioned us in their Instagram story. That was the first thing I saw of it.”
Being named by a national magazine like Food & Wine reminded Gross that the work is worth it, Gross said.
“I’ve been thinking that sometimes days in the bagel industry are hot, long and hard,” she said. “But to get recognition like that, it all makes it worthwhile. We’re just humbled by the whole thing. We’re just really thankful for all of our customers who made it possible for us to achieve something like this.”
Dan Herbst, who operates Cleveland Bagel Company alongside Geoff Hardman, shared a similar sentiment, finding out about the national nod from family and friends sharing the story.
“It was really nice and super cool to be on there with Bialy’s and the Lox Bagel Shop in Columbus,” Herbst said. “It was nice to be one of only three in the state.”
Herbst also thanked the Cleveland Bagel Company’s customers, saying recognition like this is due to their support.
“We can’t do it without the customers, obviously,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to be included on that list, and also fortunate that we’ve been busy throughout (the pandemic) and been able to do it successfully.”
The Gross sisters took over Bialy’s Bagels in 2017 after Ellen and Mark Osolin sold it to them. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the bagel shop in 1966 as University Heights Bagels and Bialys. The Cleveland Bagel Company was founded in 2013, seeking to define the Cleveland-style bagel, according to its website.
Bialy’s Bagels is at 2267 Warrensville Center Road.
The flagship location of Cleveland Bagel Co. is at 4201 Detroit Ave., with a second location at 7501 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood’s MidTown district.