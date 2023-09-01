Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights has added a new menu item – sandwiches.
When the shop announced its intentions to expand into a space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road storefront in February, the intention was to eventually offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches using their bagels as the bread. As of Aug. 30, the dream has been realized with the soft launch of its bagel menu, co-owner Rachel Gross told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Gross co-owns the store with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
“We decided not to post anything the day we launched, even though my sister wanted me to post something,” Gross said. “And Thursdays are pretty slow in general at Bialy’s, so we decided to go public with it. It has been going great. We definitely have not seen what it is truly going to be yet, but we’re feeling really good about it. We’re still ironing out the details of everything.”
The menu includes a bagel and cream cheese, egg sandwiches and then lunch sandwiches with Boar’s Head brand roast beef and turkey-pastrami. They are also offering the traditional Lox sandwich - complete with cream cheese, red onion, tomato and capers.
The cream cheese is also a revival of the Gross sisters’ brand Clover Road Cream Cheese, Gross said.
“In this process, we relaunched our cream cheese,” she said. “It rose from the ashes of our dreams to open a bagel spot. We got to a point with the cream cheese that if we didn’t have bagels to pair with the (cream cheese), it wasn’t worth it to continue. Then we bought Bialy’s, but the arrangements at the creamery were using weren’t available anymore.”
Gross took to the internet to find a replacement creamery and eventually found one, she said.
“It is not the same, but we’re equally proud of it,” Gross said, adding they offer plain, mish-mosh and fresh dill flavors.
After purchasing the business only six years ago, Gross said she and her sister are proud of what they’ve accomplished in such a short time.
“It’s great to have a larger space,” she said. “It’s just so wild to me that so many people are walking through our doors for the first time. To look at pictures of the space before we took it over, people have no clue how far it has come. It just feels so surreal.”
The bagel sandwich service is all to-go as the additional space has no seating. In the coming weeks, the sandwiches will be available during normal business hours – but will not be served on Yom Kippur, Sept. 25. Normally, Bialy’s Bagels is closed on Monday and Tuesday, but Gross said they will be open for normal operations on that Monday.
As for the future, Bialy’s Bagels is taking it a day at a time, Gross said.
“We haven’t thought much about the future as we’ve been living every day so in the moment these last few weeks,” she said. “We are just excited to keep this pillar of the Cleveland Jewish community alive and continue flourishing.”