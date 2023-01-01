Fans of Bialy’s Bagels and Geraci’s Restaurant now can whet their appetite for both University Heights businesses in one visit by purchasing Bialy’s newly revamped pizza bagel using Geraci’s Restaurant’s pizza sauce.
Unveiled Dec. 22, the collaboration between the two was born out of a mutual love and respect for each other’s product, and a friendship between the third-generation leaders of each venture. The collaboration is now the permanent pizza bagel offering at Bialy’s Bagels.
“One of our bakers, Kyle, who is also our manager, is very good friends with Bucky (Spoth), a member of the third generation over at Geraci’s,” Rachel Gross told the Cleveland Jewish News. She co-owns Bialy’s Bagels with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
“Since we purchased Bialy’s, Kyle has been with us the whole time, Gross said. “So, by extension, we also got friendly with Bucky.”
Gross said her sister first brought up the potential for collaboration about 18 months ago, but the idea took off in the last six weeks.
“We thought, ‘What are we waiting for, let’s just make this happen,’” Gross said. “They’re so unbelievably delicious. As soon as I had my first one, I was thinking it was a total no-brainer. Like, why didn’t we do this when Sarah first suggested it?”
For Spoth, the phrase no-brainer also comes to mind, referencing the friendship between the Gross sisters, their baker and himself.
“Bialy’s has been our neighbor across the street for 50 years,” Spoth told the CJN. “I’ve grown to know Rachel and Sarah really well. We have the same friend group and are all the same age. And Kyle is one of my best friends. There is mutual respect between all of us. So, this is exciting for us and the community, where our businesses are certainly pillars. We thought, why not? It doesn’t hurt us at all, and you get a tasty pizza bagel out of it.”
In a post-COVID-19 pandemic restaurant community, Spoth said he also found meaning in supporting other businesses.
“We’re at a time here in our business where there are exciting projects on the horizon,” he said. “Back in the day, everyone would keep their secrets close, but especially after the pandemic, it is important to promote other businesses and do things together. At the end of the day, food is supposed to be fun. We’re always trying to bring joy through food.”
And it doesn’t hurt that both Gross and Spoth were already fans of each other’s products.
“I wouldn’t say I am the pizza connoisseur of the family, but Geraci’s sauce is delicious,” Gross said. “Sarah and I grew up on Geraci’s. We were born in the neighborhood before moving to Pepper Pike when we were 2½. I have memories of Bialy’s, but I think I have more of Geraci’s. Our mom is a pizza addict, and Geraci’s is in her top two for sure.”
Spoth shared similar sentiments.
“I can’t go into details, but I have probably snuck into (Bialy’s) dumpster once or twice,” he said, jokingly. “But seriously, I live like 10 houses away. I take my kids there. I’ve been going to Bialy’s my whole life – and I’m 35 now.”
For customers wanting to try the new pizza bagel, Gross suggested pre-ordering, especially if they are making a special to the shop. The pizza bagels are also available at bialysbagels.com.
As for Spoth, the Bialy’s collaboration is just the first of hopefully many.
“We have our eyes set on a couple other fun collaborations, especially at our new slice shops,” he said. “We’re excited to see what happens at Bialy’s. I’d love to see more pizza bagel flavors, too.”