Bialy’s Bagels at 2267 Warrensville Center Road in University Heights will open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for curbside pickup.
The bagel shop reopened April 17 after being closed for nearly a month due to COVID-19.
Owners Rachel and Sarah Gross are also accepting online orders for curbside pickup, according to an April 17 news release from the city of University Heights. The owners are requesting customers place their order 48 hours in advance.
Online ordering is available at bialysbagels.com. Scroll down on the home page to “click here for online ordering.”
In addition to bagels, drinks and cream cheese, customers may order T-shirts as well.
Bialy’s is also allowing customers to purchase for $10, one dozen bagels to be donated to front-line workers during the pandemic. Bialy’s will match each donation purchased.
“Thanks to all of our loyal customers who continue to support us in these uncertain times,” Rachel Gross said in the release. “We’re here to keep making you the best bagels.”