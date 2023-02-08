Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights announced Feb. 7 it will expand into the space adjacent to its 2267 Warrensville Center Road space.
In a video posted to its social media pages and website, Bialy’s co-owner Rachel Gross announced its intentions to expand, with more information on the expansion coming soon. She owns the shop with her twin sister, Sarah. The pair bought the store in 2017 from second-generation owners Ellen and Mark Osolin. Ellen Osolin’s father, Terry Skolnick, opened the shop in 1966.
“As some of you may know, we’ve had control of the space immediately adjacent to us for quite some time now,” she said. “As of yesterday, the project officially kicked off. We are expanding. Our new space will allow us to expand our menu to start offering bagel sandwiches. Unfortunately, at this time, that is about all we can say. But, we promise to keep you updated as the project progresses.”
Gross also thanked Bialy’s customers for their continued support.
“It means the world to us,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here without you.”
Bialy’s is open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, or until sold out.
To learn more, visit bialysbagels.com or their social media pages, Bialy’s Bagels Cleveland on Facebook and @bialysbagels on Instagram.