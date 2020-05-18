The winners of the Dobama Theatre 42nd annual Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival, the longest-running celebration of young playwrights in the United States, were recently announced.
They are:
• “The Fairy and the Mermaid” by Cordelia Davis of Gates Mills, first grade, Hawken School
• “Origami Master” by Daiyanna Collins of Bedford Heights, third grade, Central Primary School
• Coco Love” by Gabrielle D. Siggers of Bedford Heights, 3third grade, Central Primary School
• “The Pet Hotel” by Henry Stricker of Cleveland Heights, fourth grade, Fairfax Elementary
• “The Grim Suitcase” by Bryan Barnett of Cleveland Heights, fourth grade, Fairfax Elementary
• “Blaze’s Bizarre Breath” by Trishaa Kiran of North Royalton, fourth grade, Royal View Elementary
• “A Wild Raccoon Chase” by Sofie Autero of Cleveland Heights, fifth grade, Communion of Saints
• “The Healer’s Curse” by Eleanor Egbert of Cleveland Heights, fifth grade, Gearity Elementary
• “Dino Day” by Caden Blockson, fifth grade of Cleveland Heights, Fairfax Elementary
• “Battle for the Golden Bone” by Braylon Rashad of Cleveland Heights, fifth grade, Oxford Elementary
• “Promises” by Elizabeth Chen of Berea, sixth grade, Berea-Midpark Middle School
• “Forget Me Love” by London Elersich of South Euclid, seventh grade, Gesu Catholic School
• “The Itch of the Woods” by Maeve Evans of South Euclid, eighth grade, Gesu Catholic School
• “A Hare-Driven World” by Allison Saks of Pepper Pike, eighth grade, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School
• “Three Square Meals a Day” by Malia Weatherbie of Broadview Heights, eighth grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “First Dates” by Percy Okoben of Shaker Heights, 10th grade, Hathaway Brown School
• “Corner Store” by Tahlia Stephens of Shaker Heights, 10th grade, Shaker Heights High School
• “The Tragic Comedy” by Alister Lowe of Shaker Heights, 10th grade, Shaker Heights High School
• “You Hate to See It” by Kendell Berry of Shaker Heights, 11th grade, Shaker Heights High School
• “Secret Ingredient” by Noah Frato-Sweeney of Hiram, 12th grade, Western Reserve Academy
Plays were judged on the basis of imagination, human values and the uniqueness of the playwright’s voice.
“As always, we want to thank all of the young artists who submitted plays to us this year,” said Carrie Williams, Dobama Theatre’s education manager and festival producer in a news release. “As well as the 60 writers, educators, and theatre professionals who served as judges. Even though the COVID-19 situation makes it impossible to gather to rehearse and perform these plays right now, I’m glad we can still celebrate their achievements.”