Among the more than 75 people tapped to serve on Cleveland Mayor-Elect Justin M. Bibb’s transition team are Dr. Amy Acton, Lee Fisher, David Gilbert and J. David Heller.
“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Bibb said in a Dec. 1 news release. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”
Bibb has formed 10 subcommittees and two task forces. Members include residents, academics, business and faith leaders, health care professionals and nonprofit leaders.
Transition co-chairs Erika Anthony, Paul Clark, Richard Gibson, Phyllis Harris, Darrell McNair and John Ryan will oversee the subcommittees. The subcommittees will provide a final report to inform the mayor-elect’s priorities for the first 100 days of his administration, according to the release. They will also help identify talent for consideration for roles within city hall or to serve on boards and commissions.
The transition team is supported by two dedicated task forces — an operations task force and a public safety task force focused on implementation of key issues, including Issue 24, the police reform that passed in the November election.
Acton is the former director of the Ohio Department of Health. She will serve on Bibb’s health subcommittee, along with Dr. Akram Boutros, CEO of the MetroHealth System; Dr. Cliff Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals; Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic; Emily Lundgard, senior program director of Enterprise Community Partners; Jazmin Long, CEO at Birthing Beautiful Communities; Jean Polster, CEO of Neighborhood Family Practice; and Rick Kemm, CEO of Stella Maris Cleveland.
Fisher is dean of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and Joseph C. Hostetler–BakerHostetler Chair in Law at Cleveland State University. Heller is president and CEO of NRP Enterprises LLC in Cleveland, and serves as board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. Fisher and Heller will serve on the operations task force with coordinator Kate Warren.
Also serving on the operations task force will be: Brad Whitehead, former president of the Fund for Our Economic Future; Felton Thomas Jr., CEO and executive director of Cleveland Public Library; James Rokakis, vice president of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and director of its Thriving Communities Institute; Jon Pinney, managing partner at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz; Lillian Kuri, executive vice president of the Cleveland Foundation; Marty McGann, executive vice president for advocacy and strategic initiatives at Greater Cleveland Partnership; Peter Truog, co-founder of the Opportunity Exchange; Randy McShephard, vice president of public affairs and chief talent officer at RPM International Inc.; the Rev. Stephen Rowan, spiritual leader of Bethany Baptist Church; Tania Menesse, president and CEO of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress; Teresa Metcalf Beasley, chair of public law at McDonald Hopkins; and Tom McNair, executive director of Ohio City Inc.
Gilbert is president and CEO of Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. Gilbert will serve on the economic development subcommittee with April Miller Boise, executive vice president and chief legal counsel of Eaton; Ariane Kirkpatrick, owner and president of the AKA Team in Cleveland; Jade Davis, vice president of external affairs at Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority; and Millie I. Carballo, senior industrial development manager at the Cleveland Industrial Retention Initiative.
The public safety task force has coordinator Melekte Melaku and members Adam Hollingsworth, Dale Anglin, Edward M. Barksdale Jr., Jeff Scott, LaTonya Goldsby, Michael Deemer, Samantha Soloman, Zack Reed and the Rev. Anthony Small.
Other committees include the following:
• Education: Alex B. Johnson, Ann Mullin, Eric S. Gordon, Helen Williams, Holly Trifiro, Rosa Morales Cruz, Shari Obrenski and Sonya Pryor-Jones;
• Environment: Angie Schmitt, Brian Zimmerman, Dan Brown, Dr. Aparna Bole and Shanelle Smith Whigham;
• Equity in action: Brian E. Hall, Chinenye Nkemere, Elaine Tso, Mordecai Cargill and Victor Ruiz;
• Modern city hall: Bill Premier, Caroline J. Peak, Eden Giagnorio, Shannon Copfer Brace and Jimmie Corrigan;
• Neighborhoods: Joyce Pan Huang, Khrystalynn Shefton, Marilyn Burns, Ricardo Leon, Timothy L. Tramble and Tony F. Sias;
• Open government: April Urban, Dan O’Malley, Leon A. Wilson and Nora Kelley;
• Safety: Fran Lally Jr., Jeff Follmer, Myesha Crowe, Paul Melhuish, Sanford E. Watson and Timothy Sommerfelt;
• Talent: Elise Hara Auvil, Fran DiDonato, Kathryn M. Hall, Marquez L. Brown and Yentil Rawlinson.
The transition invited students and faculty from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at CSU to volunteer to facilitate committee meetings, document discussions and assist with research, the release said.