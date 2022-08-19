Catherine Bieterman, who worked as Painesville’s director of economic development for 17 years, may be sliding over to Beachwood to work alongside Mayor Justin Berns in his office, where she will be the city’s fulltime economic development director.
Her appointment is pending approval by city council at its Sept. 6 meeting. She is expected to start the position that week, and has already given notice that her final day in Painesville will be Aug. 29, according to June Scharf, public relations consultant for the city of Beachwood.
One of four candidates interviewed, she will start with a base salary of $112,485.
Berns introduced Bieterman to city council at an economic development committee meeting Aug. 15.
“Our team met with Cathy on three different occasions,” Berns told the council. “Each time, we were more impressed with her depth of knowledge and approach to economic development. I believe Kathy will be an asset to the city of Beachwood.”
Bieterman told Beachwood City Council that she has secured more than $10 million in grants for the city of Painesville in the last year, among other accomplishments.
Bieterman holds a bachelor’s of science and a bachelor’s of arts degrees from Youngstown State University. Prior to her job in Painesville, she was executive director and CEO of the Streetsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
Council president Alec Isaacson asked her about Beachwood’s key differentiators and how she would market them.
“I think one of the unique positions that you’re in is the fact that you have this Class A office space,” Bieterman said, adding that there is a demand for such space currently. “You have the only Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, other than Columbus and Cincinnati. And I think those are elements that you really need to capitalize on. Because even though you have these emerging retail centers coming up around you, they don’t have the same impact that you have through Beachwood Place.”
Councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz asked Bieterman to address what she believes Beachwood’s biggest economic development challenge is.
“I would see it definitely as your Commerce Park area,” Bieterman said. “That’s a big undertaking to redevelop that site. But I think it is 100% something that is necessary. … There are some opportunities to interconnect that with the emerging health care that’s coming here into the community and look creatively at cluster developments around that Commerce Park area.”
Councilwoman Danielle Shoykhet asked Bieterman about her strategy for business attraction and retention as well as how she would connect with the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
Bieterman said she would start by talking with local businesses, especially those identified for possible expansion, and she spoke of the new residents, with new apartments being built in the city.
“With that, I see opportunities to tie those folks back to potential investments here within the city of Beachwood for further business investments,” she said. “I actually come from the chamber of commerce world, so I value greatly the relationships that they build and the opportunities that they have to be able to engage networks here. But there is a deeper level that I’m always working on to make sure that we’re really getting down into the nuts and bolts of what needs to happen to be able to grow these companies that are here today.”
Councilwoman June Taylor, who heads the economic development committee, told Bieterman that Beachwood is a proud community that values teamwork. She also cautioned Bieterman about security concerns regarding Beachwood Place.
Berns reiterated his commitment to economic development, explaining that Bieterman would sit in his office.
“I want to know about everything that our economic development director is working on,” Berns said. “And I want the community to know that as well.”