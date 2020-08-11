The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 the postponement of the 2020 fall football season and all other fall sports.
The league said it may try to play football games in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
The Ohio State University is one of 14 colleges in the conference.
In addition to football, the fall sports included are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, said in a statement from the Big Ten.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The Big Ten on July 9 had announced only conference games would be played this fall.
The Mid-American Conference – which includes Ohio colleges Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Miami University, Ohio University and the University of Akron – on Aug. 8 announced the fall sports season would be postponed "due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic."
This is a developing story.