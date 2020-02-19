While giving opening remarks at the Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s 32nd annual dinner, “Celebrating Cleveland: The City that Heals,” Dr. Reuben Gobezie summarized the organization’s mission.
“A mission about a community, taking care of community,” said Gobezie, president of the medical staff at Beachwood Medical Center in Beachwood. “Taking care of the sick, taking care of people who can’t make transport, taking care of the hungry, for people from out of town, it goes to the core of what it means to love thy neighbor and so, for me personally, it’s an honor to be part (of) and supporting Bikur Cholim.”
Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan, motivational speaker and mashgiach ruchani at Yeshiva High School of Cleveland in Beachwood, was master of ceremonies.
“When Rabbi (Alan) Joseph called me a couple of weeks ago, I said to him, ‘You know, I just moved here a little while ago and I think I’m a little bit too new to be receiving the Mentsch of the Year Award,' and he said, ‘Good, because that’s not why I’m calling you,'” Bensoussan recalled at the Feb. 17 event at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. “So I said, ‘Well, Pillar of Chesed is a really big deal, I don’t think it’s right for me.’ He said, ‘Nope, still not why I’m (calling).’ I said, ‘Am I blocking your car in or something?’ He said, ‘I want you to get up, make a couple jokes and sit down.’ (And) I said, ‘Oh, OK, that sounds about right.’”
After garnering laughter throughout the audience, Bensoussan switched to a more serious note, thanking Joseph, Bikur Cholim’s director of development, for the “unbelievable, unbelievable honor of addressing this crowd tonight.”
Mentioning the medical professionals and doctors who had “taken from their busy schedules,” as well as community members who attended the event, Bensoussan noted Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and Cleveland Heights Mayor Jason Stein, as well as Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller and Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation President Mitchell Balk were also in the audience.
“In a time where prejudice and hate seem to dominate everything that we hear all day, where every notification that we get about news is always about some sort of downfall or hatred or tragedy, we gather together to celebrate an organization, to celebrate a people that have risen above all of this to represent the other side, to represent kindness,” Bensoussan said.
Describing Cleveland as the city that heals, the rabbi added, “in the city that heals the body, Bikur Cholim is that that heals the soul, that heals the spirit. In the time of a person’s greatest indignity, they provide dignity, they provide strength, they provide caring and kindness. In our day and age, to see this is nothing short of an inspiration.”
Following Bensoussan’s speech, cinematographer and producer Steven Hacker, who produces content for Bikur Cholim, was presented with The Mentsch of the Year Award and Bikur Cholim volunteer Rabbi Yossi Klein received the The Pillars of Chesed Award.
The guest of honor was Nochum Schwartz. Taking the stage to recount his personal experience with Bikur Cholim and the Cleveland community, the resident of Williamsburg, N.Y., detailed his father’s May 2018 diagnosis and subsequent fight with acute myeloid leukemia.
“His body couldn’t take the hammering of the chemotherapy and his organs started to fail one by one. Four weeks into this ordeal, he was in septic shock, on the respirator, on dialysis and every medication possible,” Schwartz said.
By June 6, the doctor said his father’s prognosis was “extremely poor.”
“The doctor said, ‘I know you’re religious, but if it was my father I’d unplug the respirator and let him die in peace,’” Schwartz said. “From that point on, the hospital refused to administer treatment and suggested we prepare for the worst. We weren’t going to accept that without a fight.”
Schwartz contacted every hospital in New York City, but none would accept a patient in such a critical condition. Admitting he felt lost, Schwartz explained his family still wasn’t ready to give up.
Ultimately, he was referred to Cleveland, and after finding Bikur Cholim, Schwartz said, “Every need was met including housing, food specifications, transportation and more. (Things were) anticipated even before we knew we needed them.”
Later in the evening, Josh and Daniella Botnick, who became involved with the organization after a friend received long-term care, were presented with The Community Service Award. Newly retired Dr. Jonathan Klarfeld, who spent 35 years in private practice at University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic, was honored for the time and effort he provided assisting the organization over the years.