This year’s Bikur Cholim of Cleveland gala, “Unstoppable,” will be held drive-in style, to not miss a beat when it comes to the annual event, according to Carol Schottenstein, assistant director of development for Bikur Cholim.
“We considered all of the COVID-19 restrictions and we wanted to make sure that everyone who came felt safe and healthy and comfortable coming, since everyone has their level of comfort in this situation,” she said. “So, we thought of out-of-the-box and decided on a drive-in.”
At the Feb. 15 event, vehicles will be directed into the Tri-C Corporate College conference center’s executive parking lot and to a space. With a stage in the center, screens will be arranged all around, so “no matter where you are, you can still see,” Schottenstein said.
Each reservation comes with a box meal and a drink to eat in their vehicle using the internal sound system to hear the program. After the event, attendees will also be given a box of desserts to take home.
“It’s going to be a different evening, the normal socialization won’t be there but I think the inspiration will be felt,” Schottenstein said. “It’s about getting people a taste of what Bikur Cholim is about and it’ll be a new kind of event.”
Uri Davidi, a Jewish wedding concert and event singer, who will headline the event was “a no-brainer,” she said.
“We picked Uri Davidi because he’s very dynamic, has a lovely voice and is a true entertainer,” she said. “With everyone nowadays a little tired of the current situation and in need of a little pick me up, we wanted someone who would lift spirits and be fun. We wanted someone like that rather than just pulls on people’s heartstrings because we feel like COVID-19 has done enough of that.”
The event will also feature guests of honor, Chaim Lebovitz, Mordy Serle and Aryeh Leib Freedman.
Dr. Daniel Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer, and president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, will be presented with the Physician of the Year award, and Dr. Moshe and Adina Ornstein will receive the Young Leadership award.
“Every year, we pick honorees depending on what has gone on in the year and this year we picked Dr. Simon at University Hospitals,” Schottenstein said. “He has been a tremendous help at Bikur Cholim. He has been a connection between us and patients, and for advice. He has been an amazing help to us for years now. And we aren’t the only ones that feel like he’s a wonderful person.”
The event will also mark the renaming of Bikur Cholim’s volunteer community to the Barbara Gross Volunteer Program, in memory of her longtime involvement in the cause.
“She just passed away a few months ago and she volunteered with us for many years,” Schottenstein said. “She did many wonderful things for the community. She was a very special person, so her husband and children wanted to have our volunteer community renamed after her in her memory.”
Bikur Cholim is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving members of the Jewish community by providing assistance to improve health and well-being, which Schottenstein said she hopes will come across in this new type of event.
“Just the fact that everyone will still come together in a way, it’s a warm feeling seeing the support,” she said. “On our website, it is constantly scrolling the names of people donating so you see who is involved. The community is responding and we’re all united. Everyone knows that this is a hard time, and despite everything, they’ve been helping.”