Bikur Cholim celebrates Gala @ 35

Feb. 20 at Landerhaven Event Center in Mayfield Heights and marked a number of milestones, including celebrating 35 years of supporting the medical needs of Jews locally and around the globe. The gala also will help to fund the annual $1.6 million yearly budget for the organization. Bikur Cholim said it reached its $800,000 event goal.
This year’s event honorees were: Dr. A. Marc Gillinov, chairman of the department of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at Cleveland Clinic, who was honored with the Physician of the Year award; Miriam and Dov Berma, who were honored with the Young Leadership Award; and Dassi and Shaya Shtern, who were honored with the Community Service Award.
Shmuel and Faiga Malka Werner from Toronto were the guests of honor.
Alan Groedel, onwer of Provide a Ride, was also honored for his donation of a wheelchair accessible van to Bikur Cholim.
Entertainment was provided by a live performance from Avraham Fried, an international entertainer known for his unique blend of Chassidic contemporary music.
Prior to the event, a VIP reception was held before the program, and dinner was served during Fried’s performance.
According to its website, Bikur Cholim is Cleveland’s safety net for Jewish families in medical crisis. Since 1988, Bikur Cholim has honored the mitzvah to visit and extend aid to the sick. The organization helps fellow Jews in need in Cleveland and for families traveling distances to seek treatment at the city’s medical centers – and it’s done fior free.