Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will celebrate its 35 years of service to the community with its Gala @ 35 event on Feb. 20 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Bikur Cholim was founded in 1988 by volunteers that recognized the need for a community-based organization to serve the needs of Jewish sick patients and their families. By 1994, Bikur Cholim was incorporated as a nonprofit organization, according to its website. Since its inception, the organization has established four guest homes in Cleveland Heights for patients and their families to use for free while receiving treatment in Cleveland; opened several hospitality rooms in local hospitals; and opened a new Cleveland Heights office in 2019.
“For me, it is humbling that I could be part of this wonderful movement,” Bikur Cholim executive director Rabbi Alan Joseph told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It is incredible how we have been able to be a force in Cleveland and be able to grow so rapidly and offer something unique like this. We’re excited to be part of the celebration, but we feel very much like it is a community celebration. Nothing we do could be done without the community’s support. We feel like we’re celebrating the success together.”
Joseph said he’s been involved with Bikur Cholim in some capacity since 2017 and was elevated to executive director in 2021. Before that, he served as the organization’s director of development. Throughout his time with Bikur Cholim, the community has gone through a lot – most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout COVID, we’ve been able to expand our reach beyond the neighborhoods we’re physically in,” he said. “Through all the work we’ve done and our publicity, we’ve been able to touch more people and serve Jews of all colors and levels of affiliation. We don’t discriminate, and COVID made that expansion happen very quickly. As the health systems became overwhelmed, people also turned to us for advocacy within hospital settings, as well as looking for help finding care and getting appointments. That has been very rewarding.”
Unable to hold an in-person gala the last two years, returning to an in-person event to share in those successes with close to 800 people is exciting in itself, Joseph said.
Three couples will be honored – Dov and Miriam Berman with the Young Leadership Award, Shaya and Dassi Shtern with the Community Service Award, and Shmuel and Faiga Malka Werner of Toronto with the Guests of Honor Award. Additionally, Dr. A. Marc Gillinov, chairman of the thoracic and cardiovascular surgery department at Cleveland Clinic, will be honored with the Physician of the Year Award.
There will also be a special tribute to Alan Groedel, owner of Provide a Ride, who recently donated a new, wheelchair-accessible van to Bikur Cholim. The donation allows the organization to be able to accommodate wheelchair-bound clients.
“All of these people have been assets and tremendously generous to Bikur Cholim in different ways,” he said, calling Gillinov Bikur Cholim’s “go-to guy” at Cleveland Clinic.
He said the Shterns have been “ambassadors and volunteers for years, and are passionate people involved in the community even beyond Bikur Cholim.”
While the Bermans have only been in the Cleveland community for “a couple of years,” Joseph said the pair are “very engaged in the short time they’ve been in Cleveland.”
As for the Werners, their involvement in Toronto allows Bikur Cholim to collaborate with and provide assistance to patients coming from Canada to Cleveland for care, Joseph said.
Attendees can also expect to enjoy a live performance by Avraham Fried, an international entertainer known for his blend of Chassidic contemporary music.
“The most important message is that though we thankfully have been around for 35 years and worked through the pandemic, our latest challenge is the skyrocketing cost of operations,” Joseph said. “I think about the patients who are suffering. Our commitment is only going to grow through this. We’re not going to let people feel we’re cutting back in any way, regardless of what is going on. So, community support is critical. We want to make sure patients don’t get let down.”