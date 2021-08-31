Bikur Cholim of Cleveland recently announced changes to its leadership team.
They are:
- Dr. Michael Pollack, president, which is a new position
- Reuven Dessler, board chair
- Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director
Pollack is a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic and a longtime volunteer for Bikur Cholim.
“Bikur Cholim’s mission of caring for the sick has always spoken to me. It’s a natural extension of the passion that drove me to seek a career in medicine,” Pollack said in a news release. “I’ve always wanted to be as involved in the Cleveland Jewish community as possible. I believe Bikur Cholim can help to unify the community. There is no religious denomination when it comes to sickness.”
Pollack has served on board and is the medical liaison for the organization.
Dessler is CEO of the Mazel Corp. in Solon, an entrepreneur and a real estate investor.
“With our current leadership team we are uniquely positioned to take Bikur Cholim to the next level,” Dessler said in the frelease. “As we continue to grow, our commitment to Jewish Cleveland remains unwavering. We are proud to serve this community.”
Dessler and his wife, Naomi, were introduced to the concept of bikur cholim when his family in New York received support following the premature birth of his twin granddaughters, who today are mothers themselves, according to the release. To repay the generosity, he has been a driving force in Cleveland’s Bikur Cholim since, including among his contributions is the establishment of the Bikur Cholim house in Cleveland Heights in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the release said.
Joseph previously was director of development for Bikur Cholim. He has overseen the organization during a time of unprecedented growth due to a spike in community need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“These are challenging times for Jewish Cleveland,” he said in the release. “Never before has community need been so great, and never before have we needed the community as much as we do now to rally behind us. Our capacity to pivot, regardlessness of need, is the key to our long-term success.”