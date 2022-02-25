Bikur Cholim’s Onward Cleveland fundraiser reached its goal of $800,000 during the 50-hour crowdfunding event from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.
Over the weekend, with the help of 69 “Rayzers” and 2,078 donors, Bikur Cholim raised $834,865 to help with operations.
“We reached our goal which was $800,000 which was quite a feat and we’re extremely grateful for everyone that stepped up,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 25.
Participants could become Rayzers and reach out to friends and family during the campaign to support Bikur Cholim. Rayzers who helped bring in $1,000 or more were able to participate in the SOLD! Auction on Feb. 21 to close out the campaign.
“It was the first year of doing this model of crowdfunding at all,” Joseph said. “We’ve always had a campaign and then a live event, but it hasn’t been done in such a short time, like we did this time within 50 hours.”
Of the 69 Rayzers, about 30 to 40 were able to participate in the livestreamed auction which featured 15 different prizes.
“We had a sponsor, an auction sponsor, Presque Isle Orthopedic, which is a local orthopedic health care company that underwrote the expenses and in addition many of the items were also either partially sponsored or completely sponsored,” Joseph said. “So there was no cost to Bikur Cholim.”
While donations, both big and small, mostly came from people in Cleveland, the outreach of the campaign was worldwide with donations coming in from New York, Israel, England and Mexico, he said.
“It was people from across the world that felt gratitude for what the community has done for them. It was really spectacular,” Joseph said. “Our largest donation was $25,000 and our smallest donation was probably $5, and it was anywhere in between. Lots and lots of small donations that created the momentum.”
With this help from Rayzers and donors around the world, Bikur Cholim was able to raise more money this year than last year and reach new donors.
“Last year, which was in the height of the pandemic, we raised $770,000, so this is slightly higher than last year,” Joseph said. “But what was nice about this year is we had a tremendous amount and increase of new donors, which is very important for future years.”
As Bikur Cholim’s biggest fundraiser, the money raised helps to cover much of the yearly budget to continue services for families in the community.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. Our budget is $1.36 million this year, approximately, we end in June,” he said. “So this is like a huge part of it and thankfully we reached our goal, but we still have opportunities for sponsorships and opportunities throughout the year to help us supplement this and get us to another half a million dollars that we need to keep Bikur Cholim going.”