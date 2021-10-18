Bikur Cholim was among the recipients in the 18th and final Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund grants Oct. 18, the organization announced in a news release.
Bikur Cholim will receive $35,690 to support several hundred people in the Greater Cleveland Jewish community by providing culturally competent patient advocacy to help with emerging needs and service navigation as a result of the pandemic, according to the news release.
To spearhead its phase three, the organization announced the Funders Collaborative on COVID Recovery.
The latest round of grant recipients includes: The Beautiful Cycle, $5,000; Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc., $60,000; Collaboration Station, $48,600; Forbes House, $10,000; Juvenile Justice Center, $2,000; Neighborhood Connections, $80,000; Sincere Hands LLC, $12,000; and Starting Point, $5,000.
Contributions to the second phase totaled nearly $11.2 million and the fund has raised more than $20.1 million since its inception in March 2020, granting nearly $19 million during that period.