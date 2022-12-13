Gloomy skies and cold temperatures couldn’t stop Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s supporters from celebrating the organization’s new wheelchair-accessible van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 at one of Bikur Cholim’s guest homes in Cleveland Heights.
Held at the Dessler Guest Home on Shannon Road, the new van can fit two wheelchairs and is outfitted with a wheelchair lift at the back. Along with the driver and front passenger seats, the van can also fit four people in the back – all of which are movable. The new van was sponsored by Provide A Ride and also supported by local donor and Bikur Cholim of Cleveland supporter Alan Groedel, who cut the ribbon.
“I am happy to be involved with Bikur Cholim,” Groedel, who lives in Pepper Pike and attends services at Solon Chabad and Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Though I am new to the organization and new to understanding what they do, I am catching up to their work in the community and feel grateful for the opportunity to help.”
Since 1988, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland has assisted Jewish families facing a medical crisis, both locally and those who travel to Cleveland’s hospitals for care, by providing physical, emotional and religious support during treatment. All services are free, and follow Jewish tradition and laws, regardless of affiliation.
Some of the services Bikur Cholim of Cleveland provides includes four guest homes in Cleveland Heights, kosher meals, medical equipment, transportation, visitation, women’s health services, and advocacy and referral services. Bikur Cholim of Cleveland also manages several kosher hospital lounges, including at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood; University Hospitals’ main campuses in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, and its Beachwood Medical Center and its UH Ahuja Medical Center, both in Beachwood; Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights; and MetroHealth’s main campus in Cleveland and its Cleveland Heights campus.
Bikur Cholim of Cleveland Executive Director Rabbi Alan Joseph told the CJN at the ribbon cutting that the organization provides about 1,600 rides a year through its transportation services, but before the wheelchair-accessible van, helping wheelchair-bound clients could be difficult. Rides are free and are for travel to and from medical appointments, as well as to and from airports for patients and caregivers.
“One of the challenges was that if (the patient) is very sick and are wheelchair bound, we have to say that we can’t help them, or it’s just very difficult to do so,” Joseph said. “With the new van, we are now able to respectfully help so many more people.”
To request a ride, have a nurse or caregiver, call Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s main number at 216-320-1771. The caller will be connected to a dispatcher who will arrange for a ride. The line is not a medical advice line, and for emergencies, clients should call 911.