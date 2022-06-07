Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s Shannon Guest House in Cleveland Heights is about to get a new name, thanks to the generosity of Reuven Dessler, chair of Bikur Cholim’s board of trustees, and his wife, Naomi, a long-standing, devoted volunteer, according to a news release.
The home will now be called the Dessler Bikur Cholim Guest House in memory of his parents, Rabbi Nachum Zev and Rebbetzin Miriam Dessler.
The Desslers have a 25-year connection to the home and were instrumental, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, in securing this property for Bikur Cholim’s use in 1997.
It was the first of what is now five homes managed by Bikur Cholim. Each house is a free home away from home for patients and their families and provides physical and emotional support to ease the stress while undergoing medical care, the release stated.
“The home is just a small piece of what Bikur Cholim does for people, but it represents what can be done when the Cleveland community comes together,” Reuven Dessler said in the news release.