To celebrate another year of volunteers’ hard work, Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland is throwing its 32nd annual dinner titled “Celebrating Cleveland: The City that Heals” Feb. 17 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights with speakers, award presentations, testimonials, videos and a musical performance by Chasidic singer and recording artist Shulem Lemmer.
Bikur Cholim, a nonprofit organization that provides volunteer-run services to Cleveland’s Jewish community to improve their health and well-being, guarantees people have access to kosher food options and private rooms in medical centers and hospitals around the area, have rides to medical appointments, have meals delivered to them if staying in a hospital, are able to borrow proper medical equipment, are visited by friendly faces and other services to help those who are ill or their families find comfort.
“This dinner is our biggest one yet with about 700 people coming,” said Mo Koval, event chair and Bikur Cholim volunteer. “We all go to a lot of dinners for different organizations, and sometimes you go to a dinner because you feel like you have to, but this is really a dinner I think people enjoy because it’s something that’s not like, ‘I’m just going because I have to go.’
“It’s a dinner where you really make an impact, and I think people are in awe when they see an organization where everyone is just so selfless. It’s people that are really coming together to be part of a cause that’s really, really special. The feeling when you go to this dinner and you walk away just feeling like, ‘Wow, this is a great organization.’ It’s an honor to be a part of it, and it’s my favorite dinner to go to.”
The dinner will also present three awards to community members who have made an impact on those around them through their work with Bikur Cholim.
The Mentsch of the Year Award will be presented to Steven Hacker, a cinematographer, producer and owner of Steven Hacker Films. Hacker, of Beachwood, became involved with Bikur Cholim a year ago and produces content for the organization, highlighting its many services. He is now public relations ambassador for Bikur Cholim.
The Community Service Award will be presented to Josh and Daniella Botnick, who became involved with Bikur Cholim after a friend received its long-term care. Together with their daughter, they bake cakes for Bikur Cholim families every week. Outside of Bikur Cholim, the Botnicks are heavily involved in the Jewish community.
The Pillars of Chesed Award will be presented to Rabbi Yossi Klein, a Bikur Cholim volunteer who puts his duties there first. Klein is also greatly involved in the Jewish community but will put whatever needs required at Bikur Cholim first.
The dinner will also pay tribute to Dr. Jonathan Klarfeld, a newly retired doctor who spent 35 years in private practice, at University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic yet still provided his time and effort to assist Bikur Cholim whenever he could.
“There’s no real formula for deciding the honorees – it’s just like, ‘OK, here are some people really worth highlighting,’” said Koval, of Cleveland Heights who attends Congregation Shomre Shabbas in Cleveland Heights. “And obviously, if we could, we’d honor everybody. It’s a focus of the dinner to take a moment to thank everyone, because there are so many people that give so much time and resources. It’s really a way of recognizing everybody’s accomplishments and saying, ‘Hey, you guys have all done a tremendous job, and we can’t say it enough how much we thank you and we appreciate you.’ It really takes an entire community to make Bikur Cholim click.”
The dinner has a $500,000 fundraising goal – the largest it’s been – that goes toward Bikur Cholim’s operational budget, said Rabbi Alan Joseph of Cleveland Heights, Bikur Cholim director of development.
“Our annual budget is $945,000 and change, so we have to raise that amount during the year, which we get from donors, sponsorships, other campaigns and grants. Our goal over the last few years, it’s improved drastically. A few years ago, we were raising maybe about $200,000 a year from the dinner, and we’re trying to increase that year by year ‘cause that’s our biggest fundraiser and we’re turning that into a new campaign. That’s our goal.
“Last year, our goal was $400,000, and we made thankfully $475,000. This year, our goal is $500,000, because we feel like it’s a time when people give, and it’s an easier way to raise funds. We’re trying to raise as much money to record toward the annual budget at the dinner.”
The dinner’s fundraising opened at the end of 2019, and since then the organization has raised about $400,000, according to its website.