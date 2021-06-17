Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will hold its second family portrait experience, Beyond the Front Steps Project, at the Cleveland Metroparks’ Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst. Photo sessions will start June 24 and go until July 19.
Sessions will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, except for July 18. That session will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. July 19.
“At Bikur Cholim, we’re looking ahead, beyond the front steps – embracing our newly returned freedom to leave our homes, hug extended family and friends, and begin to re-embrace life as we know it,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, executive director of Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, said in a news release.
Beyond the Front Steps Project is an extension of last year’s Front Steps Project. The project celebrates the perseverance, resilience and determination of both Bikur Cholim and the Cleveland Jewish community during this past year, according to the news release.
To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/2SCW1Pa.