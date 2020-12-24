Bikur Cholim will honor several people at its Feb. 15 event featuring a drive-in dinner.
Dr. Dan Simon, president of UH Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, will be honored as physician of the year
“He has been Bikur Cholim’s staunch ally, go-to person for medical questions, advice and help in establishing hospital hospitality rooms,” Rabbi Alan Joseph, director of development for Bikur Cholim, said in a news release. “He is always there for us and he continues to be an invaluable asset for in- and out-of-town Bikur Cholim patients. Despite his numerous responsibilities, Dr. Simon finds the time to personally assist patients and their families during their hospital stays. His vital support, especially during crisis moments, is deeply appreciated.”
Dr. Moshe and Adina Ornstein will receive the Young Leadership Award.
“Bikur Cholim has been relying on the Ornsteins for their on-scene assistance in the clinic,” Joseph said in the release. “Moshe avails himself at all hours of the day and night to help patients and their families, serving as the medical liaison for in- and out-of-town patients. His input and participation as a board member has been invaluable to Bikur Cholim’s operation.”
Guests of honor are Chaim Lebovits, Mordechai Serle and Al Freedman.
They have enabled Bikur Cholim to organize a highly successful plasma drive, started the COVID plasma initiative and the Maryland COVID initiative, which have collected 70% of the plasma needed to help in the recovery of COVID patients, according to Joseph.
Also recognized will be, the late Barbara Gross, who for many years was one of Bikur Cholim’s devoted, dedicated volunteers, visiting patients in local hospitals and providing an assortment of foods for distribution to patients and caregivers Joseph said.
Her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Gross, and their four children and spouses have sponsored the Barbara Gross Volunteer Program, which will enable Bikur Cholim to expand its volunteer base and increase engagement, helping this program grow.
Due to COVID-19, additional details are being finalized.