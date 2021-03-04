In spite of a Feb. 15 snowstorm, Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s drive-in gala, aptly named “Unstoppable,” raised $753,267, exceeding its $600,000 goal by more than $150,000.
The 90-minute event included prayers, songs and gifts delivered live on an outdoor stage at the Cuyahoga Community College executive parking lot at the Tri-C Eastern Campus in Highland Hills. About 750 people attended in about 320 cars.
Founded 33 years ago, Bikur Cholim’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of Jews in Cleveland and beyond, according to its website.
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer of University Hospitals and president of University Hospitals Medical Center in Cleveland, was honored as physician of the year.
In a video, Simon spoke about his father as his role model.
“This has been perhaps the most difficult year in my 30-plus, you know, medical career,” he said.
Simon said as the co-leader of University Hospitals’ preparedness response and recovery effort to the COVID-19 pandemic, “I think we understood early on that we did not have all the answers.”
Simon said he hopes people realize the volunteers at Bikur Cholim play an important role.
“That’s really the most incredible thing about Cleveland,” he said. “Such a strong devoted and committed community for taking care of each other.”
Rabbi Alan Joseph, Bikur Cholim development director, presented Simon with a picture of Maimonides, the physician’s prayer and a dedication.
Dr. Moshe and Adina Ornstein were given the Young Leadership Award.
“Bikur Cholim represents what’s best in our community. It takes care of us in our most vulnerable time,” he said. “In our time of need, Bikur Cholim is always there for us.” He encouraged others to take part in Bikur Cholim.
New Jersey singer Uri Davidi sang “Muchanim,” “Modeh Ani,” “Jump,” and a song he composed for Bikur Cholim of Cleveland called “Unstoppable.”
“It might not be easy to jump in your car, but if you need to come outside, feel free to do so,” he said.
Bikur Cholim’s volunteer program was named for Cleveland Heights resident Barbara Gross, who died Oct. 25, 2020.
“She was a normal person doing normal things,” said her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Gross. “When normal people do normal things, it has a tremendous impact that nobody really understands and knows.”
The COVID-19 Plasma Initiative Foundation – Aryeh Leib Freedman of Baltimore, Chaim Lebovits of Monsey, N.Y., and Mordechai Serle of Flatbush, N.Y., – was recognized for its work during the pandemic.
Joseph spoke about the role of Bikur Cholim’s work during the pandemic in the main video.
“Our volunteers were no longer allowed in,” Joseph said. “We at Bikur Cholim had no choice. We had to become unstoppable.”
He said Bikur Cholim had a particular challenge in Pesach with the denial of the ability to use home-cooked food. He said new caterers were hired, kitchens were kashered.
“Everyone was so scared,” he said. “Expenses skyrocketed. … Challenges grew one upon the other and every day seemed to cram in a year’s worth of events.”
Joseph said no meals were missed. He spoke of the advocacy role Bikur Cholim has played on the part of patients, possible because of the trust Bikur Cholim has built with hospital staffs. Bikur Cholim communicated with patients by telephone, by app or through bedside computer screens. Also, in response to the pandemic, Bikur Cholim formed a program to pair girls to shop for elderly people in Greater Cleveland. In addition, it promoted community awareness around COVID-19. In 2020, it continued its special needs programs and providing financial assistance.
Eli Fried of Far Rockaway, N.Y., who was featured in the video, spoke in person about his experience of coming to Cleveland for a liver transplant with two of his brothers just before the COVID-19 pandemic spread to New York.
“The second we got off the plane, there was somebody to meet us, drive us to the Bikur Cholim house where we stayed. There was a hot meal all ready when we got there,” he said. “I was so weak that the doctors wouldn’t let me go back to New York where the hotbed of the virus was. So I got stuck here.”
Referring to the meals and shopping that Bikur Cholim provided, Fried said, “We say as a joke it was the best vacation we’ve ever had.”
Fried recently got married and said he works full time.
“This all would not have been possible without the help of the Cleveland Bikur Cholim,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.