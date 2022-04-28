Several members of the Ohio Congressional delegation, including Sen. Sherrod Brown D-Cleveland, Reps. Shontel Brown D-Cleveland, Joyce Beatty D-Columbus, Dave Joyce R-Russell Township, and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Rocky River, introduced legislation on Yom Hashoah, April 27, to designate the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial in Bedford Heights as a National Memorial.
Erected in 1961 by survivors of the Holocaust residing in Northeast Ohio, the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial is one of the oldest Holocaust memorials in the U.S. For more than 60 years, Kol Israel Foundation has preserved and enhanced the memorial, which includes the ashes of Jewish victims and other tokens of remembrance at its base.
“On Yom HaShoah, we remember the six million Jewish victims whose lives were cut tragically short by the Nazi regime,” Shontel Brown said in an April 27 news release. “We also honor the survivors, who from the ashes of Europe found refuge across the United States, including in Northeast Ohio where they dedicated a memorial to all who perished. Like those who first erected the Kol Israel Memorial six decades ago, we must continue to honor the memory of the Jewish victims who endured pain, suffering and loss during the Holocaust. Recognizing this site as a national memorial ensures future generations understand the true legacy of this dark chapter of history and reminds us that we must stand against rising antisemitism today.”
J. David Heller, chair of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, lauded the move.
“We are grateful for Congresswoman Shontel Brown’s leadership in seeking designation of the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial as a national memorial, and we urge strong bipartisan support for this effort. The Kol Israel Memorial serves as the central site for Holocaust commemorations in Cleveland and is cherished by our entire community.”