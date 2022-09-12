Orange Village Council unanimously chose Ryan Bilsky to fill a seat left open after Alan Charnas resigned to move out of Orange.
Bilsky was appointed Sept. 6 to fill the term through 2023. If he wishes to serve the rest of Charnas’ four-year term, through 2025, he will need to run in November 2023.
Council president Brandon Dubar said Bilsky’s financial background and vision set him apart from four other eligible candidates.
Bilsky joins Dubar, Judson A. Kline, Amanda Kurland, Lisa Perry, Brent Silver and Stacy Adelman Vincent on council.
“I served the (Ohio) treasurer’s office for four years as the deputy director of investments for the state,” Bilsky told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 12. “Public service was something that I certainly always had in the back of my mind, and never really sure how I would get involved if I would ever get involved again, but this seems like a great opportunity to get back into it, and really no better place to do it than the community that I’m raising my three children in.”
Bilsky, head of liquidity consulting at KeyBank, said he hopes that Orange will stay the course.
“I think one of the interesting questions that was posed to me during the interview, was, ‘What do you want to change about the village,’” he said. “I don’t want to change anything. We really liked the village the way it is. We’ve been happy with the level of development, mainly in regard to Pinecrest. It’s not a busy or congested city, yet, we’ve added new homes and businesses, we’ve added the sidewalks. It’s a great school district. We’ve been very happy with everything. So I don’t I don’t have a list of things I want to change right now.
“But if I have the ability now to be part of future conversations, and to have a seat at the table to help guide, you know, guide where the community goes going forward, I appreciate that opportunity. Because I want to keep it that way. I want to keep it that way for my family for families that may also be looking to settle down here and move here and raise their families here too,” he said.
Bilsky grew up in Solon and attended Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. He graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus with a bachelor’s degree in family financial planning. He has an MBA from Cleveland State University.
He worked for Ohio Savings Bank, KeyBank and then for then-Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel for his first term in office as his deputy director of investments for the state. Bilsky is back at KeyBank as head of liquidity consulting, where he advises primarily business clients on cash and liquidity solutions.
He said settling in the Orange School District was a “natural” fit, given that he had grown up in Solon and had family in Orange.
Bilsky lives with his wife, Shannon, and three children, Hannah, 6, Abigail, 4, and William, 1.