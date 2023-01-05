Marvin Bilsky, a lifelong entrepreneur and veteran, was known for his dedication and generosity as a bakery owner, bank executive and serviceman. He died on Dec. 15, 2022 at age 101.
Marvin Bilsky was the son of the lates Samuel and Julia Bilsky, who founded Bilsky Bakery on Kinsman Road.
“They (Samuel and Julia Bilsky) were pioneers in the area,” Marvin Bilsky’s son, Jeff Bilsky, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Marvin Bilsky’s grandson, Scott Bilsky, said that at one point, Bilsky Bakery was one of four Jewish bakeries in the same shopping center and they held their own among the competition.
Marvin Bilsky worked at the bakery prior to joining the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon his return from the war – and after some other business pursuits – he rejoined the bakery at its new location in the Cedar Center shopping center, and helped expand the business to six locations, Jeff Bilsky said.
Jeff Bilsky said that his father’s dedication to work left him with little time to spend with his family so, eventually, he sold the bakery in the late 1950s to be with them more.
“I did not see a lot of my father for about the first 10 years of my life, which is incidentally one of the reasons he eventually got out of the business,” Jeff Bilsky said. “You can only spend so many years in your business that you realize you’re missing out on things, but we were a very close family and one advantage he did have (was) he and my mom bought a house very close to the bakery.”
One of Jeff Bilsky’s favorite memories of his father is having worked with him at the former Metropolitan Savings and Loan Association in Shaker Heights, a bank in which Marvin Bilsky invested and eventually became president of. Jeff Bilsky began his career there as a branch manager and worked his way up to executive vice president, later succeeding his father as president.
“When you’re with somebody for 18 years in a business, that’s a pretty solid relationship-building experience and I can think of very few occasions where we did not agree on everything,” Jeff Bilsky said. “Our principles were the same and we were both hardworking and were able to build a very successful financial institution together.”
Jeff Bilsky recalled his parents’ involvement in the Jewish community as one that was generous. During Sukkot, they rented Lolly the Trolley and went around to the homes of members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. They would bring them back to the temple via the trolley and sponsor a meal for them.
Scott Bilsky told the CJN that they decorated the temple’s sukkah together on what they called Super Sukkot Sunday, a word play on Super Bowl Sunday.
“He never was afraid to be creative,” Jeff Bilsky said.
Jeff Bilsky described his father as someone who was hardworking, dedicated to whatever he was doing and always took a very personal approach to dealing with people.
Marvin Bilsky was ahead of his time, having been involved in developing the first brewery in Israel through connecting with one of its investors, Jeff Bilsky said.
“He lived a full life of different opportunities and experiences,” Jeff Bilsky said.
Scott Bilsky said that, after the death of their parents, Marvin, Harold and Leo Bilsky established a library in their honor at the former Warrensville Center Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, which merged with Sinai Synagogue in 2011 to become what is now Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst.
“I think the root of my grandfather’s ways was set by his mother, Julia,” Scott Bilsky said.
Scott Bilsky said that Marvin Bilsky inherited many of his mother’s values, including making family dinners a priority and ensuring no one was ever denied at the bakery if they didn’t have enough money because they didn’t want anyone going hungry.
Scott Bilsky recalled his favorite memory being spending time with his father and grandfather at the bank on his days off school.
“Growing up, their bank was never open on Mondays, so I used to like when I didn’t have school on a Monday and I’d get to go to work with my dad,” Scott Bilsky recalled. “We’d go to the post office and I’d get to sort the mail, and my dad and his father had many, many lunches at the old Pewter Mug that became the Beachwood Pub … I think it’s where Shuhei is now, at Chagrin (Boulevard) and Green (Road). I used to love and go and be with my two idols.”
Scott Bilsky said Marvin Bilsky recently revealed to his family that, while he was serving in the army at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, he worked in the bakery unit and was in charge of feeding the Nazi prisoners of war who were being held at the base.
“All these amazing stories that this guy lived through – the Depression, World War II, all these crazy things – we didn’t even have enough time to even get to all these crazy, interesting stories that he experienced in his lifetime,” Scott Bilsky said.
The qualities Scott Bilsky used to describe his grandfather were hardworking, entrepreneurial and family-oriented.
“He accomplished so much and he crossed paths with so many interesting people,” Scott Bilsky said. “I would just say (Marvin Bilsky was) interesting. He had so many unique experiences over his 101 years.”
Marvin Bilsky is survived by his children, Jeff and Steven Bilsky and Pamela Kaplan; his grandchildren, Scott, Jeremy, Michael and Ryan Bilsky, Samantha Jove and Sydney Kaplan; and great-grandchildren Samuel, Laila, Justin, Campbell, Hannah, Abigail and William Bilsky. Marvin was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Bilsky (nee Wintner) and his brothers Leo and Dr. Harold Bilsky.
A private funeral was held at Mayfield Mausoleum to celebrate the legacies of Marvin and Eleanor Bilsky.
• To read Marvin Bilsky’s obituary, visit bit.ly/3WKnYjT