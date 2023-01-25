Starting Feb. 1, Birdigo in Solon will add hot Italian beef and other Italian-inspired menu items to its regular offerings for a month.
According to co-owner Jay Leitson, the addition of Italian-inspired cuisine and hot Italian beef came from his desire to “always try new things,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Marketed as the fictional owners of Birdigo, chicken mascots Ed and Ethel Birdigo, going on vacation and allowing their cousin Sal, a cow, to look after the restaurant during their travels, “Cousin Sal’s Hot Italian Beef: Only at Birdigo” will operate as a ghost kitchen” within the chicken and custard concept. Some regular Birdigo items will remain during the take over, including its Birdigo sandwich, tenders and tater tots.
“The whole concept is we have those two chickens in our ‘paper’ press release, and they’re going away for a month or two,” Leitson said. “We have them going all over from Las Vegas, to Florida, to Disney World, to Dubai ... and the whole thing is we’re still going to serve Birdigo favorites with the addition of Cousin Sal coming in promising to keep it the same, but instead serves his hot Italian beef.”
Leitson said the Birdigos will return in March with am updated menu and food truck offerings, taking the time between the take over and relaunch as a chance to “rebrand a little bit.”
“If Cousin Sal’s does well, we’ll keep some of their sandwiches on and operate as two restaurants out of one location,” he said. “We’re trying a lot of new items, and they’re all great.”
Leitson said hot Italian beef is “really hot right now,” due in part to the hit FX comedy-drama “The Bear”. Right now, the restaurant is serving a hot Italian beef sandwich as a special, but will also add more Italian-inspired offerings including chicken romano, sandwiches and an eggplant parmesan.
“So, we wanted to try our own beef recipe and it’s so good,” he said. “Everyone knows me, I am always trying something new.”
Birdigo opened in July 2021 at 32975 Aurora Road with Michael DuBois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok in Solon, with the assistance of Marc Glassman, Mike Fratello and Bob Reiner.
For more information, visit eatbirdigo.com.