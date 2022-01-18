In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood held free online programming on Jan. 17, including “The Black Museum Movement in America: A Discussion with Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum.”
el-Hakim, founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, spoke to virtual participants about how artifacts are used to understand the history of race and racism in the United States, examining the significance of Black museums and the power artifacts have to tell complex stories about race and racism. The program was moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News and Akron Jewish News. The Cleveland Jewish News was a media sponsor of the event.
el-Hakim opened the event with a quote by King: “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” He explained the quote equally ties into the work he does with the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, which he launched in 2007, as well as the hostage event that took place Jan. 15 at Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas.
“No matter the background you’re in, we have to address these issues,” he said. “This is a call for all of us to step up and treat each other better, and to address these injustices in our communities.”
Working to address those issues began in college, el-Hakim said, when he took a class that drew connections between the past and present, where stereotypes come from and how cultural artifacts play into those ideas. After attending that class, el-Hakim went on his first antique and garage sale trips where he found his first Jim Crow-era objects that would later become his museum collection.
Now, his collection includes over 10,000 pieces of memorabilia ranging from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to modern hip-hop culture, including racist figurines and advertisements, posters and even letters, like one from Lewis Morrison, the first Black-Jewish officer to serve in the Confederate Army, who became a prominent stage actor. The collection also includes rare photographs of Malcolm X, taken in New York City by Burt Shavitz, who later created Burt’s Bees lip balm.
“When I think about the impact of race, I consider how people like Dr. King were born into an era where they were subject to objects like this in everyday life and wonder how these stereotypes were present in America,” el-Hakim said, speaking of racist caricatures like Aunt Jemima and the “Mammie” character, popular products like whitening soap and depictions of lynchings in popular culture. “These items show nuance racism was in America.”
Building on generations of overt colorism and racism, el-Hakim said one can see the impact in current times - even within the Black community itself.
“It impacted the way Black people saw themselves,” he said. “Today, colorism remains is a big issue - in and outside the Black community,” also referencing the use of Black face in media and fashion.
Over the years, el-Hakim said people have questioned why he sheds light on the United States’ racist past. He put it simply - “it has a very real impact on modern times.”
“These objects have the power and potential to educate people on the power of stereotypes,” el-Hakim said. “It’s objects like this that tell the story of the African American experience and enriches the lives of all of us.”
Following the program, Adelstein moderated a Q&A with viewer-submitted questions that ran the gamut - from how to introduce the concept of racism to young children, the role of solidarity and what parents can do to update their American history education to include the truth about the Black experience.
“We don’t control what comes in front of us as students,” el-Hakim said. “We need to get out of our bubbles and comfort zones and meet people who do not look like us. Take it upon yourselves to make new acquaintances and build friendships across communities. If we just sit back and complain but don’t take the initiative to cross boundaries, the issue is with us, not anyone else. We all can do this work.”
For those interested in the Black History 101 Mobile Museum’s tour schedule or to request a tour stop, visit blackhistorymobilemuseum.com.