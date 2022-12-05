Black Orthodox Jewish rapper Nissim Black will visit Cleveland as the result of a collaboration between three organizations: Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis.
Black will perform on Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. He will also speak to both Cleveland-based groups during his visit.
Black and his wife first married in 2008, but remarried in an Orthodox ceremony after their conversion in 2013.
Rappers & Rabbis – which builds community by creating events and content for artists, educators, parents and spiritual leaders, utilizing elements of hip-hop music to explore and connect to Judaism – will open for Black. The group also released a hip-hop Haggadah and an album of nine remixed Jewish prayers, which will also be on display in Cleveland.
Rekindle co-founder Matt Fieldman told the Cleveland Jewish News that Rekindle and Rappers & Rabbis met through The Collaboratory, which is hosted by the Jewish social entrepreneurship support organization Upstart. In partnership, the two organizations received $20,000 to fund two collaborations, one being the Black concert. The other was a Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 retreat in the Poconos Mountains where Rekindle’s teachings were “layered” over Rappers & Rabbis’ regular retreat schedule of music and discussion, Fieldman said. The grant funded both events.
“Rappers & Rabbis have a great base in the northeast, but it is not really well known in Cleveland yet,” said Fieldman, who attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “I wanted to do something to get some visibility here and build on that awareness. I’ve always wanted to get Nissim Black here as well, and I reached out to his manager. It happened he is on a Chanukah tour and had the perfect weekend available. So, I snagged it for Cleveland.”
Rappers & Rabbis co-founder Matt Bar told the CJN the collaboration with Rekindle adds “a whole layer to what we do,” especially with the rise of antisemitism coming from celebrities like Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
“Everyone wanted to talk about it (at the retreat) and was willing to ask questions they may have been hesitant to ask beforehand,” Bar said of Rekindle’s presence at their retreat.
Besides the group’s rabbi, Bar said Rappers & Rabbis’ founders are all educators, hip-hop artists, producers or rappers. They all work in hip-hop as a career, and Bar also runs an organization called Bible Raps which teaches Judaism through hip-hop music.
“The pandemic is where Rappers & Rabbis coalesced as a band because that’s when we started remixing the traditional Jewish prayer service, elevating it with hip-hop beats,” said Bar, adding most of Rappers & Rabbis service area is concentrated in Metro West New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia areas. “There is no bigger talent or sensation in the Jewish rap world as Nissim Black. So instead of doing another retreat, we wanted to do this show to bring people together through hip hop.”
Adding there is “no more comfortable a place to have conversations about race relations than in a hip-hop studio – where they often already happen,” Bar said helping bring in Black for a concert and sharing a stage with him “is a huge opportunity for us and we hope there will be a lot of fire of Sinai being spit on that stage that night.”
Another aspect of the collaboration sits within Jews of Color: Cleveland, a group that aims to cultivate a safe space for people who self-identify as Jews of color in Greater Cleveland. Ngozi Williams of Jews of Color: Cleveland told the CJN collaborations between her group and Rekindle are already frequent, as she has spoken to members of its cohorts in the past about Jews of Color: Cleveland, their work and the experiences of JOCs in Cleveland.
“When the opportunity came up to collaborate, we thought it was a great chance to do some community outreach and uplift a JOC artist,” said Williams, who also attends Shaarey Tikvah. “JOC: Cleveland’s central goal is to cultivate safe spaces for JOCs in our community, and Nissim Black coming to Cleveland felt like an amazing opportunity to make a connection with a prominent JOC artist and hear about his experiences. In so many ways, our work exists to foster connections and support community building among JOCs, and this aligns very well with doing that.”
Both Williams and Fieldman said they’re excited for the opportunity to have Black speak to their members, and are also excited to see his performance.
“I love hip hop, and Jewish hip-hop artists specifically are great,” Fieldman said. “Nissim has made a name for himself in that intersection of historically Black music with a modern Jewish flair, and also has a great story to tell.”