Annette Blackwell, the mayor of Maple Heights, has dropped out of the race for Cuyahoga County executive after announcing in early December that she would run.
“We are saddened but respect her decision and her commitment,” the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus tweeted Jan. 3. “An extraordinary leader and executive, we wish her continued success.”
She was the third to announce her candidacy and the second Democrat.
Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican who established LNE Group, an international government relations and business consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, announced his candidacy in February. He announced Dec. 10 that he pulled a petition to run.
Chris Ronayne announced in September that he would resign from his position as president of University Circle Inc., to run for the seat as a Democrat.
County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat who is completing his second term, announced in November that he would not seek a third term.
The deadline to file petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is Feb. 2.
Blackwell was elected in 2015 to be mayor of Maple Heights, the city’s first woman and first Black mayor and public safety director.