Paul Bloch, a founder of Block Bros. At Home in Pepper Pike, a home fashions and accents showroom for 50 years in Greater Cleveland, died Feb. 5. He was 80.

Bloch was born Aug. 21, 1941, the son of Jack and Felice Bloch.

A 1960 graduate of Shaker Heights High School, Bloch was active in Shaker Heights High School sports as a participant and supporter. He celebrated his bar mitzvah at Oheb Jacob Congregation and later belonged to Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.

He met his wife to be, Carolyne Schultz, at Higbee’s, when they participated in the executive training program. She worked in the junior-size dress department and he worked in the home goods section.

The two were married for 56 years.

As they were beginning their family, they moved to New York City where Paul Bloch had a position at W. & J. Sloane, a furniture and rug store, until returning to Cleveland to open their first store in Bedford Heights in 1972, with Paul Bloch’s brother, Michael Bloch.

Michael Bloch left the store soon after it opened to pursue a career in accounting.

Block Bros. At Home also had locations in Westlake and Lyndhurst prior to consolidating at its Pepper Pike location.

He leaves his wife, Carolyne Bloch; two sons, Seth (Dara) Bloch of Shaker Heights and Todd (Alyssa); four grandchildren. His brother, Michael Bloch, predeceased him.

Services are to be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8, with interment at Lake View Cemetery.

For those interested in watching the funeral, visit bkbmc.com. Family will receive friends at 24840 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood, following interment until 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9. Masks are required.

Contributions are suggested to Harrington Heart and Vascular Foundation, c/o University Hospitals.