Two blood drives are coming to downtown Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and July 30.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is partnering with the American Red Cross, Cleveland Clinic and Anheuser-Busch to sponsor the events. To date, at six blood drives held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since March, 421 pints of blood were collected to help save up to 1,263 lives.
For a limited time, the Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors.
Donors must have an appointment to assure proper social distancing. To sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OneTeam or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: OneTeam or call 800-733-27677. Free street parking is available on East 6th Street and Eagle Avenue.