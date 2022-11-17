Laura Bloomberg was inaugurated as the eighth president of Cleveland State University Oct. 7 in Waetjen Auditorium in the Music & Communication Building.
Her inauguration began with an investiture ceremony, a tradition formalizing Bloomberg’s April 26 appointment as the university’s president. Before her appointment, she served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at CSU since September 2021.
Bloomberg was joined by Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Robert J. Bruininks, president and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota, Eric W. Kaler, president of Case Western Reserve University, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, by video, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.
Bibb had high praise for Bloomberg’s “genuine passion for her work,” calling her “a tireless advocate” for inclusion and social justice, according to a news release.
Anup Kumar, president of the CSU faculty senate, praised Bloomberg as “an empathetic leader and listener,” someone he thinks will help CSU “carve a new path of comprehensive growth, the release stated.
During her investiture address, Bloomberg often referred to her mindset of the university: “the city is our campus.”
“CSU is excellent in large part because we are inclusive of students who aspire, aim high, and work doggedly to achieve their academic, professional and personal dreams,” Bloomberg said in the release. “Often, our students are the first person in their family to attain a baccalaureate or graduate degree. They look beyond their current circumstances toward their aspirations.”
Bloomberg also referred to the institution as an anchor to the city, region and state, with a majority of students remaining in the area for post-graduation jobs.
“CSU is producing a greater percentage of graduates who stay and contribute to the Ohio workforce than any other Ohio public university,” she said. “We will advance our essential work with an ignited passion for the well-being of the people and the communities we serve.”