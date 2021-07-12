Cleveland State University named Laura Bloomberg as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, effective Sept. 1.
Bloomberg was previously professor and dean of the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
“Dr. Bloomberg is a creative, dynamic and forward-thinking leader with a broad range of academic experience, administrative expertise and mission-relevant successes,” CSU President Harlan Sands said in a news release. “Her grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing higher education, her passion for student success, and most importantly, her understanding of and commitment to our vision for CSU makes her the right choice to continue building and promoting our special brand of ‘Engaged Learning.’”
CSU has revealed a growth-oriented plan CSU 2.0, which sets a goal of adding 4,500 students and 200 faculty members to the university by 2025, according to the release. It outlines multimillion-dollar investments in research, faculty positions and initiatives to advance student success, grow existing programs and build new partnerships. Bloomberg will aid in the implementation of CSU 2.0.
“Everything about Cleveland State feels welcoming and exciting to me – from the focus on engaged learning and the big goals of CSU 2.0 to the dedicated scholars I’ve had the opportunity to meet during my recent visits,” Bloomberg said in the release. “The university is an integral part of Cleveland and a significant intellectual and economic driver for the region. My husband and I are looking forward to becoming a part of this dynamic community.”