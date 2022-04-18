Blu, the Beachwood seafood restaurant at 3355 Richmond Road has closed, restaurateur Brad Friedlander confirmed April 18 to the Cleveland Jewish News.
The restaurant opened in late 2018 and closed in January during the newest strain of COVID-19 when several members of the restaurant staff came down with the infection.
“We can’t get enough employees to open at the moment,” Friedlander said. “So we don’t know what to do.”
He said he’s considering using the space that housed Blu into an events space.
Friedlander said some of the staffers at Blu were picked up at Cut 151, Friedlander’s steakhouse in the same space, which opened in late 2019.
Friedlander said both restaurants at one point had a full complement of 135 in staff. Today, Cut 151 has 30.
He cited other factors in deciding to close Blu as well, including the supply chain for seafood, which caused spikes in cost.
“Crab legs went from $25 a pound to $45, $50,” said Friedlander, who lives in Bratenahl. “We do everything from scratch. Everything that we use, just it’s gotten to a point where we just don’t know what to do. We can’t get product. It’s not up to the quality we’re used to.”
Cut151 is using the space left vacant by another Friedlander concept, Rosso Italia, which closed permanently mid-April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry. The building that houses Blu, the Restaurant and Cut151 Supper Club also used to be home to Friedlander’s former concepts: Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.