As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport.
While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has a special place in his heart, as several cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents and great-grandparents grew up in the area, Rickoff told the Cleveland Jewish News. His great-aunt, Eleanor Steigman, still lives in Northeast Ohio. She was a member of the 2017 class of the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
“I have big roots up in Cleveland,” said Rickoff, who serves as No. 5 on this year’s team.
He joined the Blue Angels in 2018. Normally, pilots serve two to three years, but due to COVID-19, they added an extra year to his tour.
“I’ve been looking forward to this show for a couple of years now,” Rickoff said. “I’ve only been to Cleveland once or twice, so it’ll be nice to be there for the weekend. I’ve heard it is a great show site and a lot of fun to fly over the water – making for some great views.”
He has accumulated more than 2,100 flight hours and over 180 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various other unit and personal awards, according to the Blue Angels website.
Growing up in Atlanta, Rickoff’s family attended Congregation Shearith Israel. While he isn’t affiliated at the moment, his family in Atlanta now attends Congregation B’nai Torah. Often during his childhood, he’d visit family in Pensacola, Fla., which is where the Blue Angels’ home base is at the Naval Air Station Pensacola.
“I’ve loved the Blue Angels since I was a little kid,” Rickoff said. “We would come to visit my grandparents and my dad was born and raised there. So, I used to see them all up in the air and that kind of started my interest in aviation and led me to learn to fly. But, I never actually dreamed I would be up flying with them.”
The Blue Angels are made up of 17 volunteer officers and also have several U.S. Marine Corps officers on the team. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstration and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country, according to the Blue Angels website. That teamwork is one of Rickoff’s favorite parts of the job, he said.
“My favorite part about the team is kind of what the audience gets to see – teamwork in motion,” he said. “But more than that, I also get to travel all over the country. I get to see all of these different cities and people.”
Each show tends to be the same routine, but there are specific moves that he looks forward to performing during each tour, Rickoff said. One of those is the vertical pitch, where solo pilots cross over a center point and begin a maximum performance climb. The pilots then perform a Split-S reversal, where they transition to an inverted position to loop and cross back over the center point.
“It’s one of the solo maneuvers I do with No. 6,” Rickoff said. “It’s just a very dynamic, graceful maneuver. There is some difficulty to try and get back to the same spot we started at, which can be hard to do. But when it works, it’s pretty good. And that goes back to the essential part of the show, which is the teamwork we enjoy showcasing.”
Over anything, Rickoff said the Blue Angels team is full of surprises.
“We have people from all walks of life on the team,” he said. “Everyone gets along well. It’s kind of a melting pot – showing that we’re a dynamic force. Everyone works so well together in a great showcase of teamwork.”
To learn more or purchase tickets to the air show, visit clevelandairshow.com. Tickets are only available in advance.