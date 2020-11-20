Blum’s Party Goods at 14437 Cedar Road in South Euclid reopened one week after being shut down for nonpayment of taxes by the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Owner Shimi Aloni told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 20, “I’m happy to report that the tax issue with the HOP group was resolved and we were given approval to reopen. The signs are down and we are officially back in business.”
A public notice has been posted on the inside of the front door announcing the status.
“Vendor license 18-111303 is under suspension,” the notice reads. “ARCS Supply LLC DBA: Blum’s Party Center is prohibited from making retail sales at 14437 Cedar Road, Cleveland, OH 44121 on or after November 13, 2020.”
Aloni had posted a sign on his front door saying, “Due to COVID-19 and a significant drop to sales, we fell behind on some tax payments. We are working diligently to solve this issue, and hopefully will reopen in a couple of days. Thank you for your patience and continuous support. We need you now more than ever!”
Aloni said all customers would receive 10% off all sales Nov. 20 as a token of appreciation for his customers’ support.