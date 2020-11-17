Under its habitual offender program, the Ohio Department of Taxation has shut down Blum’s Paper Goods at 14437 Cedar Road In South Euclid for nonpayment of taxes.
A public notice on pink paper has been posted on the inside of the front door announcing the status.
“Vendor license 18-111303 is under suspension,” the notice reads. “ARCS Supply LLC DBA: Blum’s Party Center is prohibited from making retail sales at 14437 Cedar Road, Cleveland, OH 44121 on or after November 13, 2020.”
In addition, a typed note on a white page appears below.
Due to COVID-19 and a significant drop to sales, we fell behind on some tax payments,” the note reads. “We are working diligently to solve this issue, and hopefully will reopen in a couple of days. Thank you for your patience and continuous support. We need you now more than ever!”
Shimi Aloni of University Heights bought the business Oct. 18, 2017..
Gary Gudmundson, communications director for the Ohio Department of Taxation, said Blum’s was behind on both sales tax and withholding for school district income tax.
“The business has been in touch with us, but has failed to fully come into compliance so it is still not authorized to reopen to do business,” said Gudmundson, adding that he could not say how much is owed, citing the information is confidential taxpayer information. “When they do come into compliance, they will be allowed to remove the sign and reopen for business.”
Gudmundson said the state does not take action against businesses that “happen to miss a month.
“It’s multiple instances, and they’ve been contacted and notified multiple times that they were subject to this sort of enforcement action,” he said. “This is all authorized in (Ohio) Revised Code. … The authority to suspend a vendor’s license is spelled out there and that’s what this program is built around or found ed on.”
Aloni could not be reached for comment.