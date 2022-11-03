Serving as the senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike from 1987 to 2001, Rabbi Stanley Schachter led the synagogue during its merger with Congregation Beth Am in 1999.
Schachter died Nov. 1 in Israel. He was 93.
“It was an extremely successful merger, in part due to the rabbis who got along and knew that they would be retiring in two years, so they would be able to make changes that would make the temple more forward looking and more appealing to young people,” Sheila Hecht told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 1. Hecht’s late husband, Michael, was the rabbi at Beth Am at the time of the merger and also became rabbi emeritus of B’nai Jeshurun. “They had the same backgrounds, the same values and were able to achieve it for the benefit of B’nai Jeshurun.”
According to B’nai Jeshurun’s website, members of the congregation voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger on July 1, 1999, a month after a similar response from congregants of Beth Am in Cleveland Heights. On Oct. 17, 1999, 300 people gathered at Beth Am to embark on the 4-mile march of the Torah scrolls to bring nine Torahs to the B’nai Jeshurun ark.
Schachter was born in Philadelphia on May 9, 1929. After his ordination by The Jewish Theological Seminary of America in 1955, he was a full-time rabbi for 10 years before becoming assistant chancellor and ultimately vice chancellor for 15 years at JTS.
He returned to the rabbinate for one year at Temple Beth El in New York before coming to Northeast Ohio to be B’nai Jeshurun’s senior rabbi for 15 years. He became rabbi emeritus in 2001. Schachter and his wife, Lifsa, made aliyah in 2015.
During his tenure as the vice chancellor at JTS, he had visited Cleveland while fundraising and visited the Hechts.
“He came to the city for fundraising, and he was a guest in our house,” Hecht said. “We didn’t know later on we would be sharing a pulpit with him.”
She said her husband, who died in 2017, enjoyed working with Schachter.
Hecht, a resident of Beachwood and member of B’nai Jeshurun, watched the livestream of Schachter’s funeral, which took place in Israel Nov. 1.
“It was very moving,” she said.
Schachter’s first full-time pulpit was at Ner Tamid Congregation in Chicago, where he founded Solomon Schechter Day Schools and served as chairman of its education committee and school board, his family wrote in an email to the CJN.
At B’nai Jeshurun, he shepherded the congregation to accept gender equality on the pulpit and began the program of adult bat mitzvahs, initiated the Torah corps, sponsored the first Tikkun Leil Shavuot, and worked closely with the education committee and school heads to revise the religious school program, increase the number of children attending Jewish summer camps like Camp Ramah and Israel programs, and spearheaded the effort to bring Gross Schechter Day School to the congregation’s campus.
As rabbi emeritus, he taught at Siegal College of Jewish Studies as an adjunct associate professor, led advanced Judaica seminars for Cleveland rabbis and Jewish educators, continued to teach in B’nai Jeshurun’s adult studies program, and served as Jewish chaplain at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Schachter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lifsa Schachter; their four children and their spouses, Amy and Yigal Simon, Michael Schachter and Marilyn Feit, Abby Schachter Fink and Simon Fink, and Brenda Schachter and Ben Krull; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
“Rabbi Schachter had a lifelong interest in athletics,” the family wrote, as he was a member of his high school and college varsity fencing teams, ranking as one of the outstanding fencers among East Coast university teams at Temple University in Philadelphia.
As he approached his retirement, Rabbi Stephen Weiss replaced Schachter as senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria joined as an associate rabbi.
Newly out of rabbinical school, Rudin-Luria said Schachter was a “rabbi’s rabbi,” as he took him under his wing and helped make him the rabbi he is today. He often enjoyed sharing a meal and listening to Schachter share jokes and stories at the morning minyan each week, he said.
“He was a man of great physical stature, very tall, and that really stood out for the type of person he was,” Rudin-Luria, senior rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun, told the CJN Nov. 2. “He lived an upright life. He really was a model for us how to live both as Jews and just human beings because he modeled kindness, he modeled just being present.”
He said B’nai Jeshurun was looking for a rabbi to take the congregation to the next generation when it identified and brought Schachter from New York to Cleveland.
“Our leadership was so visionary to bring in Rabbi Schachter in 1987 from New York City, from this leadership role in the entire Conservative movement and academics,” Rudin-Luria said. “And he set our congregation on a path, really to where we are today.”
The congregation had put together a rabbinic search committee co-chaired by the late Avery Cohen and Ernie Benchell, who had brought Schachter to B’nai Jeshurun.
Susannah Cohen, Avery Cohen’s wife, told the CJN Nov. 2 that Schachter was quite a leader and taught her many things, from tropes to how to run an event. Their families often spent holidays together, especially Passover, and she still uses some of “the Schachters’ melodies” at her family’s seders.
“Tremendous impact – tremendous,” she said of Schachter. “He was looked up to and admired for his intellect and his personality and his leadership.”
Cohen said he brought the congregation together and he will be missed.
“(The Schachters) were loved by our congregants,” she said. “Loved and respected, you can’t get any better than that.”